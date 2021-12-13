The holiday shopping season is in full swing — and it’s crunch time. Thankfully lots of sales are popping up, which makes the inevitable scramble to find gifts that won’t break the bank a whole lot easier. On the heels of the retailer’s Beauty for All sales event, Sephora is offering yet another saving opportunity, this time within their perfume category. Sephora’s Fragrance for All Event is the perfect moment to snag popular fragrances for everyone on your gift list — plus a treat or two for yourself, of course.

Whether you’re a longtime fragrance lover or a new member of the fragrance community, there is so much to take advantage of this month at Sephora. From Monday, Dec. 3 through Friday, Dec. 24, Sephora’s Fragrance for All Event is giving shoppers 20% off full-size fragrances (though this excludes Chanel fragrance products, fragrance sets, and minis). All you have to do is plug in the code FRAGRANCE20 at checkout.

Even better, Sephora is offering free same-day delivery during this sale, so there’s no need to stress about receiving your gifts in time for the holidays. Use code SAMEDAY to enjoy; and yes, you can combine these two discount codes at checkout — just remember that each code can only be used once.

This fragrance event is available to all three tiers of Sephora’s Beauty Insider program: Insider, VIB, and Rouge. If you’re not yet a member, you can still get in on the sale. Sign up for the rewards program here — it’s free and easy to join.

Not sure what to add to your cart? Keep scrolling for a sampling of the perfumes including cult-favorite classics from Tom Ford, Dior, and Maison Margiela to snag during the sale — all of which are TZR tried and approved.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.