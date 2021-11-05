Though the leaves have barely turned and Starbucks is still cranking out pumpkin drinks, it feels like the holiday season has already kicked off. It seems to happen every year as soon as the calendar reads November 1st; whether you’re a fan of early holiday celebrations or not, there’s no harm in getting a jump on the busy season ahead. To help you get your wishlist started, the Sephora 2021 Holiday Savings Sale officially begins today Friday, November 5 — and it’s one of the beauty retailer’s most exciting annual events.

The pre-holiday sale, which runs through the November 15, is available to all three tiers of Beauty Insiders: Rouge members get 20% off, VIB members get 15% off, and Insider members get 10% off. To access the Holiday Savings Sale online or in-store, simply plug in the discount code YAYHOLIDAY at checkout. If you haven’t yet signed up for the Beauty Insider program, now’s the time. It’s completely free to join (you can do so on Sephora’s website) and there are lots more perks to enjoy all year round.

What’s more, the retailer’s own beauty line, Sephora Collection, is offering 30% off in-store and online during the sales event — no promo code needed.

As you surely know, Sephora is home to a wide range of makeup, skin care, hair care, and fragrance brands, so going into the sale with an idea of what you’re looking for is always a good idea (though there’s always the likelihood that a brand new product will catch your eye as you’re shopping). Below are some suggestions to help you get your list in order — including Gigi Hadid’s beloved glowy primer and a few other celebrity favorites.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.