As an extension of the skin on your face, your scalp can experience the same annoying concerns. Think flakes, acne, and dryness. Adding a balancing scalp scrub to your routine is the most common way to address these issues, but since I don’t use physical exfoliants on my face because they’re too harsh, why would I use one on my scalp? This mindset is why I’ve always steered clear of scrubs, and hope for the best by giving my scalp a good massage on wash days. However, RÕZ’s Salt Scalp Scrub has convinced me otherwise.

The latest launch from celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak (her clients include Emma Stone and Zoe Saldaña), this scrub is a gentle yet effective treatment that gets rid of buildup on the scalp, but also doubles as a detox shampoo that cleanses and hydrates strands. The result is a reset scalp that’s prime for creating any hairstyle. As a fan of all of RÕZ’s products, if any brand is going to convert me into a scalp scrub fan, it would probably be this one. So when I was able to test the scrub for a month ahead of the launch, I jumped on it.

Ahead, my honest thoughts on RÕZ’s Salt Scalp Scrub.

Fast Facts

Price: $45

Size: 6.8 fl oz/200 mL

Clean/Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best For: All hair types, those who experience product buildup, dry scalps

Ingredient Highlights: Himalayan and Bolivian salt crystals, glycolic and salicylic acids, caffeine extract, rosemary extract, magnesium-rich seawater

What We Like: Leaves hair feeling clean but not stripped, has a slightly tingling sensation, hair is soft and smooth once dry

What We Don’t Like: So far, so good

Rating: 5/5

The Formula

What sets RÕZ’s scalp scrub apart is that it doubles as a detox shampoo to restore softness and shine for more seamless styling. It contains Himalayan and Bolivian salt crystals, glycolic and salicylic acids, plus magnesium-rich seawater to remove product buildup, excess oil, and flakes, while caffeine and rosemary extracts stimulate the scalp to improve circulation. Coconut surfactants produce a lather like a traditional shampoo, and a blend of botanicals nourish and hydrate hair.

In the brand’s clinical testing of the scrub, 97% saw an improvement in scalp condition after one use, while 85% saw a reduction in visible redness and flaking.

My Typical Hair Care Routine

The theme of my hair care routine is “less is more.” As someone with thick, dry hair, my main areas of concern are dryness and frizz. And while I don’t ever notice visible flakes, I’m sure my scalp isn’t the most hydrated since my strands aren’t. Like I mentioned before, I’m a huge fan of RÕZ’s products so I typically use the brand’s The Foundation Shampoo and Conditioner on wash days. Post shower, I give my towel-dried strands a healthy spritz of Chris McMillan The Glassy Smooth Blowdry Spray for extra hydration and frizz control, as these are my two areas of concern. Then, I give myself an at-home blowout with my trusty Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and run RÕZ’s Evergreen Style Cream through my ends as well as around my hairline to tame flyaways.

Erin Lukas

My Experience & Results

I typically wash my hair three times a week. While this frequency generally works for me, I have to admit that I go four days between shampoos on weeks when I have a ton of nighttime events (I’m an evening hair-washer). At this point, my roots will be greasy with product residue and sweat from any workouts I’ve managed to squeeze into my schedule. These are the exact circumstances in which I tried the Salt Scalp Scrub for the first time. I scooped a healthy blob into my hand and massaged it into my wet roots for roughly a minute. Immediately, I was struck by the slight tingling sensation. I hate the cooling feeling of mint, but the rosemary in the formula was subtle enough that it wasn’t overstimulating for me. I was also impressed by how well it lathered — it really felt like I was using a liquid shampoo and not a scrub. I kept the product focused on my roots, and ran it through my mid-lengths to ends as I rinsed it out. Once it was out, my strands felt super clean, but not stripped and straw-like. I followed up with conditioner, and my hair was incredibly soft and smooth once I dried it. Since my initial test run about a month ago, I’ve been using the scrub as a weekly reset.

Is RÕZ’s Salt Scalp Scrub Worth It?

A good hair day starts with a healthy scalp, but adding more steps into your routine can feel like major time suck. So if you want to keep things streamlined, this multitasking scrub is your best bet because it doubles as a scalp treatment and shampoo. If it’s good enough to convert me into a scrub truther, odds are it’ll earn a spot in your hair care lineup, too.