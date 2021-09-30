Rosalia’s New MAC Collab Is Putting This Lowkey Product In The Spotlight

Rosalía is known for her formidable style as much as she is for her genre-bending music. It’s not unusual to see the Spanish singer and MAC Global Ambassador with a deep red lip or bold, blinged-out nails, so it makes sense that Rosalia’s makeup collection with MAC would include both — plus so much more. Aute Cuture Starring Rosalía is a first-of-its-kind makeup and nail collection as full of flair and flavor as the musician herself.

“Rosalía shares the originality, courage, and creative force that is so vital to the DNA of MAC, so it’s no wonder the Spanish singer-songwriter turned to MAC to co-create a beauty collection to be worn by those who connect with her stridently free and forward-thinking yet inherently classic style,” the brand says in a press email. “Spice up your look with pop-star-worthy shades and a collection as boldly individual and brilliantly authentic as her fans.”

The makeup collection includes products for the eyes, lips, and face. Along with four Retro Matte Liquid Lip colours in sensual reds and effortless nudes, the Rosalía collection also features a ten-piece eyeshadow palette with copper, pink, and neutral tones in both creamy mattes and bold metallics. To achieve Rosalía’s stunning glow, the Extra Dimension Skinfinish palette offers four powder highlighters with prismatic reflections, from peachy pink to bronze gold.

The nail collection is where this collab really shines — literally. Along with six nail lacquers in three different finishes (cream, pearlescent, and metallic), the set includes two nail adornments — aka gems you can stick onto your nails —that elevate your look to the next level. “They’re a symbol of power and strength — of radical and extreme femininity,” the singer says of her dramatic nail looks in the press release. “At the same time, they could almost appear as a weapon.”

Aute Cuture Starring Rosalía also marks MAC’s return to nails, as the brand discontinued its range of polishes in 2016. “I’m not only excited to see a beautiful combination of my favorite colors and finishes, but also to celebrate MAC bringing back nail polish,” Germany-based MAC National Artist Luisa Sporkenback says in the press release. “These nail adornments will turn every nail creation into a piece of art,” she adds.

The collection won’t be available to shop until October 1, but feel free to sign up here for updates.