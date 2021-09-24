Leave It To Rihanna To Wear 2 Trendy Hairstyles For The Savage X Fenty Premiere

Most people spend hours, maybe even days, planning one look for a night out —executing the perfect outfit in conjunction with hair and makeup is no small feat. So how is it then that, Rihanna managed to pull off not only one, but two looks at the Savage X Fenty show premiere? On second thought the answer seems pretty simple: this is Rihanna — she wouldn’t have hit billionaire mogul status unless every strand of her DNA was steeped in iconic. Rihanna’s hair at the Savage x Fenty show premiere proves it, too. Whereas every other major celebrity usually works just one elaborate hairstyle per event, Rihanna pulled off two — and all while quite literally running the show.

Considering the annual, star-studded Savage x Fenty lingerie shows are always over-the-top spectacles featuring some of the year’s coolest and most influential people, it makes sense that Rihanna would want to go for two pretty major hair looks herself. Judging from the date stamps on the below images, the beauty moguel managed to start the day on the West Coast at the Los Angeles premier in a sparkly highlighter yellow outfit with long black inches styled in a middle part, but she ended the night at The Glasshouse in New York City, where she donned an edgy all black ensemble, only made sexier by bangs — some people do an outfit change for an event, Rihanna does a whole wardrobe, hair, makeup, and coast change, because well, she can.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition to her hair switch-a-roo, the runway show itself is a testament to Rihanna’s versatility. With appearances from artists across various genres including rapper Bia, Pop sensation Normani, and Neo-Soul icon Erykah Badu, and a slew of top models, the lingerie show is a depiction of sensuality in all its various forms — proving that “sexy” is not limited to a specific body type, sexual orientation, or one identity.

From the clips of the show that Rihanna and Savage X Fenty have shared on Instagram, it seems the artistic raunchiness of the show’s first two volumes seem to carry over into this third installation.

The Savage X Fenty Runway show officially premieres today, September 24, on Amazon Prime Video, and judging from Rihanna’s two knockout looks at the premiere this show will be overflowing with cool, yet edgy sultriness.