Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite face mists of the moment.

Summer skin care is all about keeping your face calm and refreshed amidst high humidity levels and lots of sweating. Compared to the colder months, you go for lighter products that won’t make feel like you have a ton of layers piled on, which can lead to stickiness in the heat. There is nothing worse than feeling your skin care pill or mix with your sweat while you’re running errands in high temps. Including one of the best face mists in your routine can help eliminate this struggle while also hydrating and replenishing your skin. Giving yourself a spritz doesn’t just offer cooling and refreshing relief, but can actually work to decrease redness, relax irritation, promote dewiness, and overall reinvigorate the skin.

To help you figure out what mists might answer your skin care concerns, TZR editors have gathered their favorite picks, and there so many great options. The Beauty Sandwich’s Amuse Bouche Facial Mist is perfect for a morning wake-up, while you can apply Tatcha’s Dewy Skin Mist over your makeup base for that glowy, glazed donut effect. And if you deal with skin that gets easily inflamed, Tower 28’s SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray with hypochlorous acid is here to help.

Ahead, find all of the face mists our editors are raving over.