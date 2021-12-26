So, Is Revlon’s New Blow Dry Brush Really Better Than The OG?

To me, there's nothing quite as rejuvenating as a fresh blowout. It's when my thick — and often, unruly — hair looks and feels its absolute best (read: silky and soft). In a dream world, I would get a professional wash-and-dry on the regular. But for now, I've found the next best option: Revlon's cult-favorite One-Step Hair Dryer, which seriously comes a close second to a blowout at the salon.

But, what you should know is that there are two versions of the hot air brush on the market, the newest of which is the One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer PLUS, unveiled in October. It’s a revamped version of the OG: the One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, which launched in 2016. The device quickly soared to fame for its ability to deliver a frizz-free, voluminous blow dry, sans a round brush and conventional hairdryer.

Late to the game, I ordered the OG One-Step in 2020 and, upon discovering its superpowers, got my mom and friends on to it, too. It gave me a salon-quality blow dry in 20 minutes flat, a seamless process as compared to my former routine of blow-drying my hair and then styling it with a hair straightener — which took a minimum of 45 minutes. The tool worked so well that I overlooked its obvious shortcomings (it was hella-loud and difficult to travel with due to its clunkiness).

So when the new version of the Revlon One-Step hit shelves, you can bet that I scooped it up in record time. As far as upgrades go, the latest offers a fourth heat setting — medium — a less harsh option to combat heat damage. Likewise, the barrel is now smaller (2.4 inches compared to the original’s size of 4.25 inches), making it easier to get close to the root while styling and thus creating more volume. And finally, the dryer portion is now detachable, making for much more convenient storage, and travel.

When the time came to put it to the test, I sprayed on a generous amount of heat protectant all over my strands before applying mousse into my roots for extra volume. After that, I sectioned my hair before working the tool from the top of my head to mid-way down, where I flipped the device outwards and then brushed it through to the ends to create loose curls. About 20 minutes later, I finished by applying Davines Oi Oil to my moisture-deficient ends before forcing my fiancé to touch my newly silky strands.

The verdict? The Revlon's One-Step Volumizer Plus is definitely better than the original thanks to its new features, but I don’t necessarily think it gave me a distinctly better blow dry. Since the original already did such a great job perfecting my strands, it would have shocked me to notice an obvious difference in the way the two perform. Here’s a look at the results:

If you’re one of the rare few who doesn’t own this famed hot tool yet, I highly recommend adding it to your cart, stat. If you’re obsessed with blowouts like me, I promise you’ll be amazed by the results.