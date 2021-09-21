(Re)Introducing Reverie: The ‘New Bottega Of Hair Care’

Reverie hair care is the brainchild of Los Angeles-based hairstylist to the stars Garrett Markenson. But, to be clear, it's unlike a majority of the brands lining the shelves of your go-to beauty supply store. To point, its products are all-natural, with sustainably and ethically sourced ingredients from all over the world. Most notably, its products work for all hair textures — a rare feat, especially in the clean beauty space.

In honor of the brand's 10th anniversary, Reverie unveiled a new look that's more sustainable than ever before. How so? Well, it's worked diligently to improve both its packaging and shipping protocols. For example, its new packaging is all traceable 100% post-consumer-recycled (PCR) bottles, and products ship in recyclable, biodegradable boxes and filler that ensure all shipments are completely plastic-free.

Markenson — who’s worked as a hairstylist for two decades — deems his mindfully created brand “the Acne Studios/New Bottega of hair care.” And, not surprisingly, that comparison makes sense, especially since it's garnered a celebrity following through the years. Reverie fans include Beyoncé, Miranda Kerr, and Ulla Johnson, to name a few.

Courtesy of Reverie

Reverie famously uses skin care methodology to formulate its products, sticking to a “less is more philosophy,” evidenced by how it offers one single shampoo and conditioner, as opposed to several. “The scalp is skin and can be treated with the same tender love and care as the skin on your face,” Markenson tells TZR. “When we neglect the scalp it reflects on the hair.”

“Skin care has generally been ahead of hair care in terms of innovation,” he continues. “Our chemist is a skin care chemist, which is what makes Reverie products so unique in terms of feel and efficacy. When we select ingredients we are looking for bio-compatibility to ensure absorption and ingredients that can deliver the most in terms of benefits to the scalp and hair.”

Courtesy of Reverie

That’s not all. When it come to the environment, REVERIE has received a Plastic Negative Certification through rePurpose Global and is committed to being carbon neutral by offsetting carbon emissions through the Carbon Fund. And when it comes to you, the brand has a long list of banned ingredients (including artificial fragrance, parabens, silicones and sulfates) and is Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free, vegan, and gluten free.

Courtesy of Reverie

Don’t know where to start in choosing a product? Well, the brand’s Milk Anti-Frizz Leave-In Nourishing Treatment (100 mL) might be a good place to start (Markenson calls it a “forever favorite.”) It’s so popular that the brand unveiled an XL (200 mL) size. But if you want to stick to the very basic-basics, add Reverie’s essential oils-infused Shampoo and Conditioner to your cart — TZR’s platinum-haired executive beauty director is obsessed.

In short, Reverie is doing the most to provide high-quality hair care products while being kind to the environment — and there’s no doubt that it's among the brands leading the charge to be better. Keep scrolling to shop the brand’s newly repackaged bestsellers and stay tuned for a new top-secret product, coming in October.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.