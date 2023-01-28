I love beauty products as much as the next person (probably more, actually, since I’ve made it my job), but even I can admit that there are a lot of repeat products out there. While having so many options to choose from can certainly be a good thing, it can also make it harder to find products that are actually worthy of a spot in your daily routine. And that’s even more true for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin who need to be more selective about the formulas they use, but who aren’t often considered by big-name brands — especially when it comes to makeup. Not so with Range Beauty, a Black-owned beauty brand founded with the belief that everyone should be able to find makeup that matches their skin tone without compromising their skin’s health. Ahead, learn more about how Range Beauty is changing up the makeup game, and meet the brand’s plant-powered foundation that puts those with skin sensitivities like eczema and acne at the forefront.

About Range Beauty

Range Beauty was founded by Alicia Scott, who grew up experiencing issues with both severe skin sensitivities and non-inclusive makeup shade ranges. Scott’s skin sensitivities include eczema and acne, conditions that she developed in college, and which would later inspire her to develop Range Beauty. Since its launch in 2018, the brand has joined the 15 Percent Pledge, a non-profit organization pushing for more representation by calling for major retailers and corporations to pledge to dedicate 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned brands. And in 2022, Range Beauty became the first Black woman-owned brand to secure a deal on the entrepreneurial television show, Shark Tank.

About The True Intentions Hydrating Foundation

Fast Facts:

Shades: 21

21 Price: $28

$28 Cruelty-Free: Yes

Yes Vegan: Yes

Yes Coverage: Sheer to medium

Sheer to medium Key Ingredients: Calendula, chamomile, kaolin, green tea

Perhaps most notably, Range Beauty’s True Intentions Hydrating Foundation stands apart because it was formulated in partnership with cosmetic chemists to specifically suit acne- and eczema-prone skin types. The result is an ultra-light liquid foundation designed to give you sheer to medium coverage that calms inflammation at the same time. Among its star ingredients chosen to combat flare-ups, the foundation contains soothing calendula and chamomile flower extracts. To help prevent breakouts, there’s French clay to draw out dirt and oil from your pores, as well as green tea leaf extract, a multi-tasking antioxidant that helps reduce redness and slow down oil production. It’s also important to note that the foundation line includes 21 shades that were developed to suit all skin colors and tones — especially those that have historically been underrepresented.