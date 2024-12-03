Standing Appointment is our review series that investigates the best new and notable cosmetic treatments in the aesthetics space and determines whether or not they are worth trying for yourself. This week, one writer tries PRX Derm Perfexion for glowing skin.

A clear, taught, dewy complexion that’s akin to a plump, glazed donut is arguably the most popular skin goal. After all, it’s the ultimate status symbol when it comes to skin health. But anyone who has built their entire routine around achieving a next-level glow will tell you it takes a lot of work, and most importantly, time, to see results. But what if I told you there’s a buzzy in-office treatment that will give you the glass skin of your dreams in just one visit? Better yet, you only need to set aside 20 minutes out of your day to do it, meaning you can pop into your dermatologist’s office on your lunch hour (or whenever you take your breaks). Yes, I’m talking about PRX Derm Perfexion, a needle-free treatment with zero downtime.

Dr. Ava Shamban, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in Beverly Hills, likes to call it the “TTL (tone, tighten, and lift) wow factor,” and says she sees patients almost always rebook it on the spot. “It’s a game-changer because it can target the fibroblasts, collagen, and elastin without any of the ablation, peeling, or other downtime associated with more invasive treatment options,” Shamban explains.

Ahead, I break down everything you need to know about PRX, plus I share my firsthand experience of the treatment.

What Is PRX Derm Perfexion?

PRX is a new category of collagen biostimulation in the form of a topical liquid treatment that was developed in Italy. Patients are raving because it has been clinically proven to help, that’s right, tighten, tone, and lift the skin immediately. “The unique formula of PRX Derm Perfexion deeply penetrates the dermal and basal layers of the skin, helping stimulate, rejuvenate, and heal while enhancing cell turnover and overall skin health,” explains Shamban.

The clear liquid comes in a tiny bottle the size of your thumb and looks unassuming, but trust me when I say it packs quite the punch and you can use it anywhere on the face and body. “I really like it for the face, neck and décolleté although its use under the arms is growing in popularity,” shares Dr. Jeanine Downie, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Image Dermatology in New Jersey. PRX (which averages some $500 a session) is the only globally patented treatment formulated with 33% TCA (Tricyclic acid), hydrogen peroxide and 5% kojic acid, all active ingredients. Plus, it targets a lengthy list of common skin issues including firmness, fine lines, depressed scars, hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone, sagging skin, and stretch marks.

How Does PRX Derm Perfexion Work?

While the clear, syrup-like liquid is a topical, it can’t simply be smeared onto the skin. In fact, there’s a very specific way in which these active ingredients need to be applied in order for it to permeate the skin properly. For application, the product is lifted from the bottle into a syringe, then dotted in small sections along the face. “You do have to press in the treatment with three to five pounds of pressure per square inch and make sure that you do not get it in any areas that have overhanging fat like the nasolabial or melolabial folds,” explains Downie.

It should then be neutralized directly after it’s dotted on to avoid a possible risk of hyperpigmentation (especially in skin of color). Too help understand the concept, PRX is actually an acronym (Push formula through the epidermis to avoid frosting and peeling, Reach the papillitis dermis to activate ingredients deep into the skin, and X-celerate the natural production of collagen in the skin).

It’s also worth noting that PRX plays well with other more invasive treatments. “It’s great as a stand alone, it is also able to be used in tandem with a variety of other treatments to double down on collagen production and tissue remodeling layered with biostimulator injectables like Sculptra or Radiesse, Softwave and a whole range of other energy-based devices,” says Shamban.

My Experience Getting PRX Derm Perfexion

For the most part my skin is well behaved, but after years of dealing with hormonal acne I have some minimal scarring left over. I’m also 35 years old, so addressing fine lines and wrinkles, along with bringing back brightness to my skin, is always top priority. I went into my first PRX treatment not knowing much. When I got to the office the PA started by cleansing my skin. From there she transferred the PRX solution into the syringe, then started dotting it onto my face, area by area. She started with around 10 to 15 dots on my left cheek, then massaged that in using the necessary three- to five-pound pressure. Once that was absorbed, she proceeded to the rest of my face and neck.

One little vial was enough to cover my face and neck and then some. I decided to use the extra on the backs of my hands (again, 35 year old here and I’ll take my anti-aging anywhere I can get it). I have a high pain tolerance and my skin is not that sensitive, but I did feel a slight tingling sensation, and was a little itchy. But once she used the brand’s neutralizer, it subsided.

My Results

I was pretty shocked by how genuinely immediate the results were. Having been told that would be the case, I jumped up from the treatment chair to glance at my skin in the mirror. The glow was real: My face looked wet and glazed, but was dry to the touch. And somehow, magically my skin appeared tighter and more snatched. I headed back home and didn’t touch it for the rest of the day, trying to stay out of direct sunlight. At night, I just put on a moisturizer, and in the morning, my complexion still looked glowy and the tightness lasted for a good two weeks. If you want to see amplified, longer-lasting results, book a total of four to six treatments (spread out at least weekly).

My skin before and after PRX. (+) Courtesy of Taylor Jean Stephan (+) Courtesy of Taylor Jean Stephan INFO 1/2

Who Is A Candidate For PRX Derm Perfexion?

One big reason this treatment is quickly becoming popular is that almost everyone, independent of age, skin type, skin color and ethnicity, is a candidate for it. Additionally, “the results of PRX do not really vary on women or men with skin of color,” notes Downie.

“That said, people with highly reactive or sensitive skin types or underlying skin conditions such as psoriasis or vitiligo may not be candidates,” adds Shamban, because they could experience irritation. Those with active acne with open pustules should also hold off — at least until after the acne lesions heal and close.

What Are The Risks?

This is a minimally invasive treatment, so thankfully, the risks are also minimal. “However there are the usual suspects for reactivity with treatments ranging from, itching and hypersensitivity to pigment change and rash,” notes Shamban. Also advised: Stay out of the sun as much as possible to avoid a burn.

My Final Thoughts

In a world where we live for instant gratification, this easy and affordable treatment is a welcome aesthetics option. Whether you have a wedding to attend, a big date night, work event, or just want to perk up your skin, PRX won’t let you down. “Every derm office needs to carry PRX in the same way that every kitchen needs salt,” Shamban adds. It’s the perfect solution for a patient who is hesitant about trying some of the more invasive or intense energy based devices, but wants results. And the fact that it can be done in tandem with other injectable biostimulators (like Sculptra or Radiesse), means you can stack your appointments and get anything knocked out in one visit. I’ve already gone back twice, and will continue to sprinkle it into my regimen as needed.