When it comes to smoothing fine lines and tightening skin, the reality is there’s only so much your firming cream or plumping serum can do — no matter how potent or expensive the formula. Most skin care experts will tell you that in order to improve the appearance of signs of aging, in-office procedures really do reign supreme.

Thanks to advancing technology, booking one of these treatments with a licensed professional doesn’t mean you’ll necessarily deal with side effects for weeks. Every award-winning treatment on our list promises fast results (think more radiant, smoother, firmer, or lifted skin) and minimal downtime.

Of course, in-office treatments come at a cost — you can usually count on them to be a good deal more expensive than the fanciest serum on your shelf. They’re also not one-size-fits all, so ultimately, it’s best to check in with a board-certified dermatologist to ensure you’re the ideal candidate for whatever treatment you’re considering.

Ahead, solutions for addressing some of the most common skin concerns, including lifting the delicate skin on your neck (so long, tech neck), long-lasting hydration that not even your favorite moisturizer will rival, and more.

Best Acne Treatment: Cutera AviClear Many topical acne products (usually those that include benzoyl peroxide) work to reduce breakouts by preventing and killing the bacteria that causes pimples. This FDA-approved in-office procedure, however, uses a laser light to suppress sebaceous glands, which helps prevent sebum from mixing with dead skin cells and clogging pores. According to Cutera, the device contains skin-cooling and sensory controls to monitor the skin temperature during the treatment, which helps to limit discomfort. The entire treatment consists of three 30-minute sessions with zero downtime, and the brand notes that 92% of patients experienced half (or more) of their acne cleared by 12 months after finishing the series. Visit aviclear.com for medical providers and for pricing information.

Best Brightening Treatment: Allergan SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM® Skinvive by Juvéderm is kind of like an injectable moisturizer that delivers plumping, smoothing, glow-boosting benefits for up to six months. After lidocaine is applied to ensure patient comfort, micro-droplets of hyaluronic acid are injected intradermally within the skin, providing hydration. Unlike other injectable fillers like Restylane or Juvéderm, it doesn’t change the shape of your face. The result is a natural-looking, long-lasting radiance that rivals most topical skin care products. Ideal for anyone with little time in their schedule for long or multiple dermatologist appointments, the entire procedure only takes about 15 minutes, and has minimal downtime. Visit skinvivebyjuvederm.com for medical providers and for pricing information.

Best Treatment For Fine Lines/Wrinkles: Revance Daxxify Expression lines, like frown lines between the brows, can be difficult to erase or even prevent with lotions and potions. That’s where injectables like Daxxify come in — a smoothing treatment that uses a peptide instead of a human or animal byproduct to stabilize its active ingredient, botulinum toxin type A. Similar to how Botox is administered, Daxxify is injected into the skin using a needle and has minimal downtime, though you may experience some slight pain, swelling, or redness at the injection site. It’s also said to deliver long-lasting results. According to a study of nearly 3,000 people performed by the brand, 98% had minimal or no frown lines one month after the treatment. Visit daxxify.com for medical providers and pricing information.

Best Firming Treatment: Sofwave As you age, essential structural skin proteins like collagen take a hit, which results in sagging skin and wrinkles. This FDA-cleared, non-invasive in-office device uses a proprietary ultrasound technology to heat the skin’s mid-dermal tissue and rejuvenate collagen fibers, helping to reduce wrinkles and lift the skin. It can be used on the face to treat fine lines, as well as to lift the neck, brows, and chin. One session takes about 40 minutes, and most people see an improvement in their concerns after one treatment. According to the brand, the ideal patient is someone who currently has at least mild fine lines and wrinkles. Visit sofwave.com for medical providers and pricing information.