One of the cruel ironies of having babies is that in a moment when you have never felt or looked more tired in your life — and have limited time to address it — it’s often not safe to use chemical-filled beauty products. (Also, hi, hello! For those who do not follow my byline at TZR, I’m the editor who talks about mom stuff all the time.) Between breastfeeding and generally having tiny humans suctioned to my body, I’m acutely aware of the products I’m putting on my skin as some small amount is likely to transfer to my kids. So what can I use when I need something a little stronger than my usual cleanser + cream routine? Enter, plant-based face masks.

Supercharged with dreamy-sounding ingredients derived from natural sources, like Moroccan rosemary and white halloysite clay, these formulas help me address a whole range of issues when my schedule’s too packed to make a facial appointment (read: 99% of the time). Instead, I’ll swipe on what feels right for the moment — lately I’ve been going for Tammy Fender’s gentle-yet-effective Epi Peel — and let it luxuriously sink into my skin while I answer emails or make my messy bed.

Basically my current masking routine is an easy way to make mundane daily tasks feel a little more special and glamorous, plus I come out glowy and refreshed on the other end. And if I do have 30 extra minutes to spare, perhaps I’ll light a candle (Cire de Trudon’s Ab El Kader is an enduring favorite), make a cup of Earl Grey, and catch up on a novel — or, you know, mindlessly scroll through something on my phone — while I wait for clay/gel/whatever to really sink in and do its thing.

Below, seven little jars of magic I swear by.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.