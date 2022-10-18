(Nails)
Barbiecore is still going strong.
It seems cotton-candy colors are not just for summer, as social media is proving pink ombré nails work just as well in the colder months. This color gradient manicure, where a lighter color starts at the bottom of your nail and gradually gets darker toward the tip, will be the biggest Instagram trend you’ll see this season. Ahead, 10 options to get you there.
Pink ombré nails look great on a variety of lengths and nail shapes. To recreate on your own, add in a drop of light and dark pink to a plate and mix in with a small sponge, picking up both colors and dabbing onto your nails.