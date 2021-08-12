Peach & Lily's First-Ever Body Product Is Like An All-Over Facial

You already know and love Peach & Lily for its skin-perfecting formulas but now, the Korean beauty brand is officially moving into body care. Today, it officially launched its first-ever body product, KP Bump Boss Microderm Body Scrub, now available on the Peach & Lily website as well as ULTA Beauty's website. Made to tackle Keratosis Pilaris (KP) — sometimes referred to as “chicken skin” or “strawberry skin” — as well as body acne and flaky skin, the brand's new scrub is reminiscent of a revered Korean bath tradition.

“Inspired by the Korean bath scrub ritual that kept Alicia Yoon’s own eczema-prone skin healthy while growing up in Korea, this spa-grade formula brings you the iconic super-smoothing bath scrub experience to deliver a full-body facial and reveal smoother, softer, and clearer skin from the neck down,” the brand says in a press release.

Like most Korean beauty products, the body scrub also contains hydrating and nourishing ingredients to help replenish the skin. In addition to sloughing away dead skin, Bump Boss’s vegan probiotic blend strengthens and boosts resilience for silky soft hydration. “Korean spa ingredients mugwort, barley, and tea extracts nourish, calm, and revitalize,” reads the release. “Squalane and hyaluronic acid hydrate to fight KP with moisturization that doesn’t clog pores.”

The scrub’s fragrance-free formula features finely milled mineral crystals making it gentle enough to use up to two-to-three times per week. However, because the formula contains alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs), it may increase your skin's sensitivity to the sun — so be sure to slather on the sunscreen if you use it during the day.

