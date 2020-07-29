Peach & Lily revolutionized the glass skin trend here in the states — and now it's bringing in the reinforcements. On July 29, the Korean beauty retailer and brand introduced the new addition its own skincare line: the Peach & Lily Skin Shield Blurring Primer, a $34 skincare-makeup hybrid formulated to safeguard your skin and create a smooth, pilling-resistant base for any makeup you apply on top of it.

Though there are reasons to smooth on Skin Shield, even on days you skip the full glam. "Pollution, makeup, excessive phone time, and internal stress can all be damaging to the skin — and can look a lot like sun damage," Alicia Yoon, founder and CEO of Peach & Lily, explained in a press email. "SPF only filters out UV rays, and doesn’t protect against those other stressors. To provide a real solution, we developed our own first-of-its-kind complex called VoluSmooth to provide you with the ultimate skin shield."

So — what's VoluSmooth? Meet Peach & Lily's vegan, plant-derived alternative to silicone, developed after working with forty different chemists over three years of research. Similar to traditional silicone primers, VoluSmooth gives skin a blurred finish, while also acting as an antioxidant-rich barrier to keep out the external stressors Yoon mentioned. It's formulated to not clog your pores, throw a wrench in your skin's natural balance, or get in the way of any glass-skin products you've already layered on. (The Mulberry extract in VoluSmooth brightens skin, and leaves behind the trendy, lit-from-within finish.)

Courtesy of Peach & Lily

Peach & Lily included Myrciaria dubia fruit extract — otherwise known as Camu Camu — as well, using it as a source of vitamin C to prevent potential damage from free radicals. This ingredient is enhanced with a Centella asiatica complex, which you might know as cica or tiger grass. Either way, the redness-reducing star excels at calming down skin inflammation — something that's doubled down on thanks to the formula's aloe leaf extract.

If this all sounds like exactly what your skincare (or makeup) routine is missing, you can shop the new Peach & Lily Skin Shield Blurring Primer on the beauty brand's website. Or, just follow the link below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.