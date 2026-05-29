To say Korean beauty is popular is like saying romance fans are really into hockey right now — technically true, but completely underselling the obsessive commitment of their respective fans. The Venn diagram of Off-Campus stans and glass skin seekers centers around an almost rabid devotion to their cause. While we can’t report anything new around on-ice sexiness (sorry Briar U booster club), there’s some big news for K-beauty lovers that you might want to take a seat for. Today is the official launch of Korean beauty retailer Olive Young’s first store outside of South Korea, as both OY’s inaugural brick-and-mortar shop in the U.S. and its new American e-commerce site are open for business.

For those not familiar, Olive Young is South Korea’s biggest beauty retailer, a purveyor of some of the most impactful names in K-beauty. Walking into an Olive Young in Seoul is like being the proverbial kid in the candy store, if the candy was sheet masks and PDRN serums. Inside you’ll find mainstay brands like Dr. Althea, Biodance, Anua, Fwee, and Numbuzin, alongside lesser known (at least in the U.S.) brands like Luvum, Entropy, and Healingbird.

With its U.S. launch, American consumers now have access to a wider array of Korean beauty (around 400 brands and 5,000 products), all of which carry the coveted Olive Young seal of approval. Here, we’re answering all your burning questions about OY’s big American debut.

Wait, Why Is This A Big Deal?

Considering a new report shows South Korea is now the No. 2 exporter of beauty products — overtaking the U.S. — the demand for K-beauty has never been higher. And Olive Young is Korea’s No. 1 beauty and wellness store. You can’t go very far in Seoul without seeing its distinctive green and pink logo. The Korean stores are bright and cheerful and the layout encourages you to explore. “Olive Young is defined by discovery rather than traditional retailing,” says Priscilla Myungji Kang, merchandising team lead at CJ Olive Young USA. “In Korea, our stores operate as a 'beauty playground' where customers visit to browse, test, and discover new products. Instead of relying on familiar brand names, customers are empowered to explore by specific concerns, trending ingredients, or unique textures — from barrier repair and cooling skin care to inner beauty.”

Olive Young also encourages (sanitary!) testing with samplers galore, all with provided applicators like swabs and sponges to help you hygienically swipe product and see what works best for your skin tone or type — a relief for anyone who has ever attempted to buy a cushion compact and struggled to discern which shade actually matches their undertones. Water basins are provided to test cleansers and Myungji Kang says there will be dedicated zones for products like toner pads and sunscreens.

Loamis Rodriguez

In true Korean fashion, you’ll also find high-tech gadgets to help you customize your shopping experience. That includes a “Skin Scan” diagnostic tool that analyzes everything from your skin’s moisture levels to wrinkle depth to pore size and suggests products in-store to help address your biggest concerns. The store will provide more in-depth complimentary services like a scalp analysis consultation that can be booked with an in-store expert, along with a learning zone with guided lessons on everything from serum layering to picking your best SPF. “Personalized services, including skin and scalp analysis, help customers truly understand their unique requirements as they begin crafting their own beauty routines,” says Myungji Kang.

Where Is The First U.S. Olive Young Store?

Pasadena, California has the honor of being the location for the first U.S. store. Today is the grand opening of the 8,647-square-foot space, which sounds pretty impressive, until you realize the largest Olive Young in Seoul comes in at a massive 49,730 square feet that spans over five floors. Meaning there’s an opportunity for the brand to bring its unique innovation concept stores to the U.S. in the future. A second store is planned to open in Los Angeles at the Westfield Century City Mall soon after the Pasadena location opens its doors.

What If I’m Not In California?

While you can’t shop brick-and-mortar outside of Cali (yet), the brand is also debuting its dedicated U.S. e-commerce site today, where American consumers can find a “similar” selection to what is available in store.

More good news: The retailer has plans to expand nationwide. “Olive Young is anchoring the initial U.S. brick-and-mortar expansion on the West Coast, targeting Los Angeles and the broader California market,” says Myungji Kang. “From there, the next move is to scale nationwide, with plans to expand into high-traffic commercial districts across the East Coast, including New York, before turning our focus toward key Southern and Central regions.”

Couldn’t You Shop Online Before?

Up until today, customers across the world could shop online at the Olive Young Global site, however now U.S. consumers no longer have access to that website. Which, if you’re a fan of Korean sunscreen filters, is a gut punch, as American Olive Young does not offer our beloved Korean SPF formulas. “For suncare products, Olive Young fully complies with all U.S. regulatory requirements and is committed to offering products that meet local standards,” says Myungji Kang. “To align with these regulations, many K-beauty brands have developed U.S.-exclusive sunscreen formulations, which are the versions available at Olive Young U.S. While formulations may differ from those sold in Korea, brands aim to preserve the lightweight texture and comfortable user experience that Korean sunscreens are known for.”

Despite being limited to using the less advanced FDA-approved UV filters, these Korean formulations are still quite good at delivering that non-greasy, non-stinging, light-as-air texture you know and love. Myungji Kang notes that the U.S. store and site will both carry a wide array of categories, that include wellness, health, and food, so great news for those who love Korean snacks and supplements (raises hand).

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Another notable change is a shake-up to Olive Young’s beloved membership rewards program. On the global site, there are five tiers of Olive, each with their own requirements and rewards: Baby, Pink, Green, Black, and Gold Olive. Depending on your level, you receive everything from a birthday gift to yearly membership coupons. According to the brand, the U.S. membership rewards program will be just three tiers: Friend, Green, and Gold. Friend is the entry tier, which everyone starts at and requires no minimum spend. You’ll get 1% point accrual, a five-point welcome reward for joining, and two bonus point events each year. You reach Green after spending $300 in six months, with a 1.5% point accrual, a five-point reward for reaching the new tier, and three bonus point events. Super-spenders can reach Gold after spending $600 in a half year, with 2% point accrual, a five-point tier upgrade reward, and four bonus point events. Each tier receives a 10-point birthday reward with points able to be redeemed for cash off your order. It’s not quite as generous as the global site, which offered membership coupons with up to 80% off an item and required half the spend to reach Gold status.

Outside of SPF and the membership rewards, the biggest change to the online experience for U.S. consumers is they no longer have to pay tariffs on their purchases. On the Olive Young global site, American consumers had an added 10% tariff fee added to their final bill (down from the initial 15%). Purchases on the global site had the customs and tariff fees built into your final total, but with its new U.S. store and site, those tariffs are no longer added to your bill. According to the brand, they are also offering free shipping on orders over $35, which is lower than the $60 requirement on the global site for U.S. orders.

How Does The Selection In The U.S. Differ From Korea?

Korean beauty is famous for progressing at the speed of light, with new ingredients, tech, and formulations hitting the shelves what feels like every week. For U.S. customers, who are accustomed to learning about those products well after they’ve caught on in Seoul, Olive Young says it will offer the ability to purchase products popular in Korea much earlier. The brand is taking a data-driven approach to analyze online and offline purchases from Korean customers and global ones to decide what and when to bring new products and brands to the U.S. “Some products may launch simultaneously in Korea and the U.S., particularly in categories with strong global demand or clear trend alignment,” explains Myungji Kang. “In other cases, products may debut first in Korea or on the global platform, allowing us time to evaluate customer response, optimize curation strategies, and tailor storytelling, merchandising, and inventory planning for U.S. consumers. Ultimately, our goal is not simply speed, but delivering the right products and routines to the right customers in the most relevant way.”

The brand has had an opportunity to form an idea of what works with a U.S. audience as Korea has seen more tourism from U.S. consumers interested in K-beauty, as well as an uptick of informed Korean beauty shoppers on their global platform. “Approximately 70% of the top-purchased items among global visitors shopping in Korea overlap with those purchased by Korean consumers themselves,” she notes. “This suggests that U.S. consumers are increasingly interested not just in individual products, but in experiencing authentic, real K-beauty routines.” However, with the launch of the U.S. store and site, it opens the door to a more diverse customer base (one that may not be as well-versed in Korean products or ingredients) that could theoretically help both Olive Young and the brands it stocks learn directly what U.S. consumers want and need.

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Are There Any Deals Or Specials?

Regular Olive Young customers know that one of the biggest perks of shopping at OY is they provide deals that feel too good to be true. From their hallowed annual Summer Sale to the “1 + 1” BOGO bundles on popular products, no one does deals quite like Olive Young. According to the brand, we’ll see some of that make its way stateside.

“While certain bundle formats may be more complex to introduce in the U.S. market, we are continuously working to provide the best possible value to American customers through localized promotions and curated offerings,” says Sue Han, marketing team lead at CJ Olive Young USA. That includes a kickoff round of deals to celebrate its U.S. debut, she says, with promotional events throughout the year, complimentary samples, high-value coupons, and a review reward program to earn additional perks.

“A key highlight will be our membership-focused promotions, designed to offer bonus points and exclusive tier-based benefits,” says Han. “This includes the rollout of OY Members’ Week in July. Held during the first seven days of every month, this signature program will reward our loyal community with tiered incentives, point multipliers, and member-only privileges.” In other words, it pays to be a member.

OK, I’m Excited. What Brands Should I Add To My Cart?

While you will find plenty of familiar faces that have already landed in the U.S. as retailers like Ulta and Sephora make a bigger investment in Korean beauty, there are some brands that will be available for the first time in a physical store thanks to Olive Young. “With the global rise of K-beauty, many Korean brands initially entered the U.S. market through online platforms to meet growing consumer demand,” notes Rena Kim, global communications lead at CJ Olive Young. “With our brick-and-mortar launch, several brands are also making their official retail debut in the U.S.” They include:

Thome

An aesthetician-inspired line, Thome delivers curated routines that focus on consistent, gradual improvement of skin health over harsh formulas promising instant results. Standout products include the Collagen Glow Layering Ampoule Mist, a barrier-boosting spray infused with French collagen and the One-Day Aesthetic Glazed Program, a single-day routine with a three-step exfoliating peel and ultra-thin sheet mask.

Eqqualberry

With its cheerful packaging and sensorial textures, Eqqualberry delivers plant-based ingredients to care for all skin types. Bestsellers include the Swimming Pool Toner, an enzymatic multitasker to exfoliate and hydrate; the Bakuchiol Plumping Serum, a retinol alternative to strengthen and firm skin; and the Vitamin Illuminating Cream, a glow-enhancing hydrator that delivers brightening effects and all-day hydration.

Primera

An Amorepacific brand based on a barrier-boosting technology derived from seeds, Primera is well-known in Korea for its Mild and Perfect Cleansing Oil to Foam and the Vitatinol Intense Bouncy Lift Mask-Cream, a vitamin C and retinol mask based off their equally popular Vitatinol serum.

Centellian24

A brand many U.S. K-beauty lovers are familiar with, thanks to the brand’s stellar Madeca Time Reverse Cream (which is absolutely worth the hype), with its entry into Olive Young, Centellian24 fans now have a chance to test and play with formulas like the Madeca Matcha Toning Peeling Gel and the Wrinkle Core Cell Eye Cream.

So Natural

Not to be left out, makeup lovers can check out So Natural, a line of priming and setting formulas like the Make-Up Setting Multi Magic Sealer, a film-forming liquid that shields your liner, mascara, and brow color from smudging or melting down by protecting it from sweat, humidity, and excess oil.

Heart Percent

If you are obsessed with K-beauty lip tints, Heart Percent should absolutely be on your radar. Its vegan lip and eye formulas deliver a traditional Korean color palette of soft hues in neutral pink, taupe, and mauve tones while delivering gorgeous textures that wear like a dream. The Dote On Mood One Way Glowy Tint is what most lip glosses wish they could be, delivering juicy, non-sticky shine and vibrant color in just a single swipe, while the Dote On Mood Fake Up Browcara fixes, tints, shapes, and sets your brows without making them feel sticky or look clumped up.

Myungji Kang adds that Olive Young will also carry some familiar American and European brands like Urban Decay, Supergoop!, and Touchland, making OY a true global beauty destination.