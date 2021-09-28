Olaplex has taken the hair care world by storm with its savvy combination of science-backed formulas, sleek, minimal packaging, and celebrity buzz. After all, it’s hard to not at least be intrigued by the brand when stars like Kim Kardashian and Drew Barrymore are raving about it. But for so many, this stuff actually works wonders and has come to play a crucial role in their daily hair care and maintenance. The “secret” is not really a secret at all, just really good ingredients that help repair hair’s broken bonds. One of the few notable downsides about Olaplex, however, is that it can be pricey for some, and sales are few and far between — which just makes this announcement even more exciting. Starting today, QVC is offering an Olaplex sale on an exclusive bundle, saving you over $40 — plus a supersized version of one of the brand’s most popular products.

Right now on QVC, you can get their Olaplex Super-Size No. 3 & 3-pc Bond Building Hair Kit for only $69.96, when it typically retails for $112. Perhaps the most exciting part of the kit is the value size (aka a whopping 8.5 fl oz) of the No. 3 Hair Perfector, Olaplex’s raved-about pre-shampoo treatment that helps strengthen hair.

You’ll also get the No. 0 Intense Bond Building Hair Treatment, an all-over treatment that’s meant to be used with the No. 3 Hair Perfector. Rounding out the exclusive bundle is Olaplex’s color-safe No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, which repairs and protects from damaged hair, split ends, and frizz, and the No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner that smoothes and adds shine. Basically, all the essentials for stronger, healthier hair.

Hurry over to QVC while you can — this exclusive discount is only available on their website today.

