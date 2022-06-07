Whether you prefer sweet citrus or intoxicating florals, there’s really nothing quite like summer fragrances. Sol De Janeiro, the Brazilian-inspired brand known for its deliciously tropical lineup of scented body products, has plenty of summer-appropriate fragrances, but the new Sol De Janeiro perfume trio might just be your new seasonal favorite.

Meant to capture the carefree feeling of summer, the Limited Edition Summer Perfume Mists features three irresistible fragrances with their own distinct vibe. If bright, fresh scents are your thing, you’ll love Sea & Sol, a zesty blend of citrus, pink pepper, fresh violet, and white driftwood. Tan Lines evokes the nostalgic scent of sunscreen on summer skin after a day at the beach with notes of warm sand, tuberose, creamy vanilla, and amber. For sultry summer nights, a spritz of Tropical Nights will match the mood. Floral notes of jasmine give way to smoky patchouli and vanilla for a daring and mysterious scent experience.

Perhaps the best part? The Summer Mist Collection starts at just $20 for each 90 mL bottle when purchased separately and $35 each for 240 mL. Perfectly on-the-go-sized, the 90 mL is easy to throw into your carry-on or beach bag for a quick refresh anytime, anywhere. You can also get the trio (which includes three 90 mL bottles) for $60.

Courtesy of Sol De Janeiro

As of today, the collection is available exclusively at SolDeJaneiro.com and will be available at Sephora.com and in Sephora stores beginning June 17. This set is limited edition, so be sure to grab yours while you can.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.