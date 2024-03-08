Sunscreen is universally the most important step in your skin care routine, but it’s often the most dreaded. While applying SPF in the morning — along with touch-ups every two hours — is the best method of preventing skin cancer and signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots, many formulas are too greasy, leave a white cast, or pill over your moisturizer or under your makeup. Luckily, skin care brands are starting to catch on to these common struggles, including Murad. The dermatologist-founded brand is introducing the Multi-Vitamin Clear Coat Broad Spectrum SPF 50, which troubleshoots your biggest gripes with the product.

This sunscreen innovation is the latest addition to the brand’s Environmental Shield Collection, a lineup of antioxidant-powered products designed to boost brightness. The formula is centered around chemical broad-spectrum SPF filters to ensure it truly goes on clear, plus vitamins C-F for antioxidant protection — crucial for nourishing the skin and preventing free radial damage a.k.a premature aging. There’s also omega-packed chia seeds to boost the skin barrier and a patented bio-fermented clary sage for a stronger complexion.

“Sun exposure is really hard on skin; it depletes skin's natural antioxidant reserves which can lead to wrinkles and uneven skin tone,” Emily Philen, senior manager, R&D scientific affairs at Murad, says. “The sun damages skin barrier lipids leading to dryness. The blend of antioxidants and vitamins in this formula are designed to support antioxidant defense while moisturizing the skin.”

Courtesy of Murad

In addition to a cast-free finish, the gel-like texture is slightly glowy, which not only gives it a makeup primer-like quality, it actually makes it possible to re-up your coverage over your makeup. “The fact that it's clear and the product texture make it great for under makeup,” Philen shares. “The clear SPF [filters] also make it perfect for when flash photography will be used (some mineral sunscreens can cause flashback).”

With a protective and nourishing antioxidant-packed formula and untraceable finish, Murad is proving once again that sunscreen doesn’t have to be a chore to apply. In fact, you might actually look forward to slathering it on.

Murad’s Multi-Vitamin Clear Coat Broad Spectrum SPF 50 is now available at murad.com.