Since Milk Makeup launched its cannabis oil-infused mascara in 2018, it has become one of the most hyped-up lash products of all time, prompting an entire family of CBD-spiked makeup that continues to grow in both size and popularity. Now two years in, the brand has more than one cult-classic mascara, not to mention a new brow pen, a lash primer, and a multipurpose serum. The only thing missing was a KUSH liquid liner to round out Milk Makeup's eye offerings.

The brand recently conducted a Twitter survey on fans' favorite 2020 makeup trends and, lo and behold, graphic liner was the victor. Like clockwork, Milk rolled out a razor-sharp pen that not only helps along an experimental lid but also promises to keep today's over-the-top creations in place for an entire day, through therapy sessions, pool dips, summer runs, and other inherently messy outings.

The highlight is, of course, its hemp properties. According to an interview co-founder Zanna Roberts Rassi did with Harper's Bazaar in 2019, Milk Makeup was the first to infuse CBD into color cosmetics. As it turns out, cannabis oil does wonders for hair and skin. On lashes, it acts as a pseudo mask that nourishes while maximizing volume; on lids, it conditions, hydrates, and draws on smoothly without pulling or catching.

The new $22 liner dries in a flash, without feathering, and refuses to run, smudge, or budge for 24 hours — important if you plan to be decorating your face with teeny tiny flowers and constellations and butterflies and whatnot. It comes only in what the brand calls "the blackest black" and features a dual-sided felt applicator that allows you to "flip the tip" using a tissue or tweezers when your liner needs a refresh.

Milk Makeup's KUSH Liquid Eyeliner is available now at Sephora.com and MilkMakeup.com. Shop the new addition, ahead.

