A certain hemp-infused primer unsurprisingly of the Milk Makeup variety captivated the current wave of glass skin aspirants at the very moment dewdrop complexions became beauty's biggest thing. Now, a post-application counterpart is arriving on the scene, and Milk Makeup's new Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray is destined to reach the lofty status of its fan-favorite older sibling.

The aloe- and hyaluronic acid-spiked pick-me-up is the second product to join the Hydro Grip family, following the brand's now-beloved primer, a widely praised parched skin savior. Whereas other primers aim to mattify or "blur" the look of skin, often smoothing over pores with silicones and unwelcome oils, Milk Makeup's cleaned-up iteration leaves a super-hydrated, glass-like finish, and does it without the use of silicones, oils, parabens, talc, and other nasties.

Its successor follows suit. The new Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray shares much of its makeup with the primer, including soothing aloe, hydrating hyaluronic acid, the brand's proprietary hemp-derived cannabis seed extract, and (Hydro Grip's standout ingredient) blue agave extract, which "grips" makeup onto your face for up to 12 hours.

And because it also eschews alcohol — you know, the component usually responsible for making setting sprays actually work — it can revitalize without the common problem of drying out skin.

Another unique feature of Milk Makeup's new multipurpose spray is its dual-phase, shake-to-activate composition. You'll notice its contents separating into layers of blue agave and green cannabis seed oil as it sits on your vanity or — as recommended by its maker — in the fridge. The makeup-sealing mixture beckons to be shaken like a martini before being spritzed onto your face.

The glow-inducing Set + Refresh Spray, now available at Sephora and on MilkMakeup.com, can be used to lock in a look or to refresh it halfway through the day. As a bonus, it can also be used pre-makeup application to prep skin. Find out for yourself whether it lives up to the esteemed Hydro Grip reputation, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.