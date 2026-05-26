It’s summer as soon as you slam your laptop shut the Friday before Memorial Day weekend. As the unofficial start of the season, the three days are packed with outdoor dinners, beach hangs, and bottomless Aperol spritzes. So while the holiday marks the return of your favorite seasonal activities, it should also signal a time to tweak your beauty routine for the long hot, humid, and sunny days ahead. Conveniently, May 2026’s best new beauty products are in a summer state of mind, too.

This month’s launches include hydrating skin care that’ll refresh your complexion midday and eye treatments that’ll mask all of those inevitable late nights on rooftops. For makeup, a sun-kissed glow is a summer staple, and there are new bronzers and blushes to help you achieve one. The heat, sun, and chlorine can also do a number on your hair, so adding an oil or leave-in conditioner to your routine will help tame frizz and dullness.

Scroll on to discover the month’s new skin care, makeup, hair care, and body care products that will help you summer-proof your entire routine.

May 2026 Skin Care Launches

Best New Face Mist Le Prunier Plum Spritz Dual-Phase Barrier Mist $48 See On Le Prunier Refresh your skin on balmy late spring days with a spritz of Le Prunier’s hydrating soothing face mist.

Best New Eye Treatment Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Eye Serum $90 See On Sulwhasoo Powered by ginseng, peptides, and caffeine, Sulwhasoo’s eye serum de-puffs, brightens, and hydrates the under-eye area.

Best New Night Cream Augustinus Bader The Overnight Restorative Cream $365 See On Sephora Beauty sleep takes on a different meaning when Augustinus Bader’s The Overnight Restorative Cream is part of your evening skin care routine. Along with the brand’s signature TFC8 peptide complex that enhances skin cell renewal, the night cream includes centella to calm redness and strengthen the barrier and nordic rosehip extract to help reduce signs of fatigue.

Best New Brightening Serum The Ordinary Caffeine 3% + Escin 1% Face Serum $9 See On Ulta Just like your morning cup of coffee makes you feel energized for the day, The Ordinary’s caffeine serum awakens the skin. Escin, molecules found in horse chestnut seed extract, are also in the mix to help firm and lift.

Best New Hydrating Mist Biodance Caviar PDRN Jelly Mist $19 See On Sephora The caviar craze extends to skin care, too. Biodance’s lightweight, makeup-gripping mist is infused with caviar water and extract for hydration and calming benefits, plus PDRN for firmness.

Best New Face Mask Eighth Day The Revitalizing Mask $225 See On Eighth Day Hit the reset button on dull, tired skin with Eighth Day’s eight-minute mask treatment. The cream formula is infused with peptide-rich plasma, NAD+, seven molecular weights of hyaluronic acid, and amino acid GABA to hydrate and plump the skin.

Best New Cleansing Balm Blue Lagoon BL+ Cleansing Balm $80 See On Blue Lagoon This luxurious cleansing balm emulsifies into an oil to lift makeup and impurities from the skin without stripping it.

Best New Firming Face Cream Lancôme Absolue Longevity MD Intercept Face Cream $155 See On Lancôme Lancôme’s Absolue Longevity MD collection caters to three different age ranges to address how the skin is biologically aging. The hero ingredient is postbiotic mitopure, along with other actives, like peptides, that are tailored to each age tier. The Intercept face cream is intended for the 35-55 age range and addresses first physical signs of biological aging like wrinkles, loss of firmness, and dullness.

May 2026 Makeup Launches

Best New Blush Stick e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Cream Blush $7 See On e.l.f. Cosmetics Master whatever blush look is currently trending on TikTok with e.l.f.’s creamy sticks. The formula leaves a soft, diffused flush on the cheeks, but can be built up for more dramatic looks.

Best New Glossy Lipstick Dior Dior Addict Glass Lipstick $48 See On Dior Dior’s latest lip innovation offers the extreme shine of a gloss with the color payoff of a traditional lipstick from the brand. It comes in shimmer and high shine finishes.

Best New Cream Bronzer Summer Fridays Bronzer Butter Balm $32 See On Sephora Bronzer is the cornerstone of any sun-kissed, glowy makeup look. Inspired by the same creamy, skin care-infused formula of its fan-favorite Blush Butter Balms, Summer Fridays’ bronzers add warmth to the skin with a natural, seamless finish.

Best New Under-Eye Concealer Chanel Les Beiges Serum Concealer Natural Healthy Glow $53 See On Chanel The key to looking well-rested (even when you’re not) is a brightening concealer. This hydrating serum one from Chanel is specifically designed to minimize dark circles and has a skin-like finish that doesn’t get cakey.

Best New Liquid Blush NARS Insatiable Longwearing Liquid Blush $36 See On Sephora A little truly goes a long way with liquid blush – especially when they’re as pigmented as NARS’ new collection. The line includes four satin and shimmer shades inspired by the brand’s iconic peachy-pink Orgasm.

Best New Brow Product Maybelline New York Brow Inserts Pen & Brush $14 See On Walmart Streamline your brow routine with this dual-ended tool. One side has a microneedle pen tip to fill in sparse spots with natural, hair-like strokes, while the other has a fiber gel-soaked spoolie to tint and tame brow hairs.

Best New Neutral Lipsticks Christian Louboutin Rouge Stiletto Les Nudes $65 See On Christian Louboutin All eight of Christian Louboutin’s Rouge Stiletto Les Nudes shades are inspired by the brand’s nude shoes. While the formula has a balmy texture, it leaves a glossy, highly-pigmented finish on the lips that rivals your favorite traditional lipstick.

Best New Brightening Blush Patrick Ta Liquid Transition Brightening Blush $34 See On Patrick Ta This new category from Patrick Ta wants the transition from your bright under-eye concealer to your blush to look more seamless. The liquid tint is meant to be blended with your concealer to soften the color from your under eyes to cheeks.

May 2026 Hair Care Launches

Best New Hair Oil Crown Affair The Radiance Hair Oil $48 See On Sephora This lightweight, shine-boosting oil leaves hair looking glossy, smooth, and even provides heat protection if you’re styling with hot tools.

Best New Blow Dryer ghd Speed Ionic Hair Dryer $429 See On Revolve A quick at-home blowout probably seems like a myth, but ghd is making it possible with the Speed Ionic Hair Dryer. Instead of relying on high heat, it is equipped with dual airflow technology that cuts down drying time without causing excess heat damage. It also comes with five magnetic attachments to switch out based on your hair type and/or desired style, including a curl diffuser, wide smoothing concentrator, a straight comb, and more.

Best Style Refresher Cair L'Eau De Soin Cleansing Water $82 See On Cair Cair’s alternative to dry shampoo offers a total hair refresh by cleansing the roots, boosting volume, and enhancing texture without drying out strands.

Best New UV Protectant Pantene Pantene Sunkiss Glow Spray UV Protection Leave-In Spray $11 See On Pantene Yes, your hair needs protection on beach days, too. This easy-to-use leave-in treatment is packed with pro-vitamin B5, niacinamide, biotin, and vitamin E to shield hair from color fading, frizz, dryness, and dullness caused by the sun, salt, and chlorine. Bonus: It smells like summer in a bottle.

Best New Dry Shampoo L'Oréal Paris Elvive Big Fresh Dry Shampoo $8 See On Walmart Flat, weighed-down roots are a side effect of second (or third) day hair. This dry shampoo offers a quick and easy solution by boosting volume on top of getting rid of excess oil and product buildup. What’s more, it doesn’t leave any chalky residue.

May 2026 Body Care Launches