If you have yet to banish your tropical tones and neons to the back of your nail polish stash, make today the day. With so many unexpected colors, finishes, and styles trending for fall 2022, there are hardly enough days in the season to try them all — better get a jump now. This season, autumnal classics like oxblood and burnt orange take a backseat to more opulent, original color combinations. Even tried-and-true seasonal shades are being presented in unexpected ways — mauve half-moon nails feature a forever fall favorite, but the reverse French tip design makes them totally unique. Meanwhile, mix-and-match tips are an easy way to make even straightforward color palettes look like intricate nail art.

Of course, it wouldn’t be fall without a few of the usual suspects: rich chocolate browns, deep emeralds, and dark, smoky grays are all back with a vengeance this year — albeit with some exciting new twists. Marble nails are the nail art trend that combines what feels like every fall shade into mesmerizing swirls, while delicate sheets of gold leaf instantly elevate any jewel-toned polish. The manicure possibilities this time of year are like novelty fall coffee flavors — seemingly endless. Below, team TZR’s picks for the best new nails of the week.

Chrome French Tips

“Can’t stop, won’t stop re: the chrome nail trend. I’m obsessed with this shade of blue, and the glazed finish makes it ultra-glam and eye-catching.” — Catherine Santino, beauty news writer, TZR

Emerald Green Nails

“This emerald green shade that Selena Gomez wore to the Emmys is poised to become the next big fall nail shade — and I’m here for it. The subtle shimmery top coat elevates this look even further.” — CS

Chocolate Brown Nails

“If you want to clock me for picking chocolate brown nails two weeks in a row, you absolutely can, because I’m not over it. This deep brown Chanel lacquer on Lily James at the Emmys immediately caught my eye and I can’t wait to recreate it for my first fall mani” — Annie Blay, associate beauty news editor

Ice Cream Swirl

“I’m beyond obsessed with these chocolate brown nails — they remind me of chocolate-swirl ice cream on top of a cone. The soft, warm brown and negative space curves just scream cozy fall vibes.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director, BDG

Gold Leaf Nails

“Does it get any more opulent than actual gold flakes in your nails? Gold leaf (when done right) can add so much Old World elegance to classic fall colors. In this case, the combination of gold leaf with jade polish is pure luxury.” — Amanda Ross, beauty news writer, TZR

Clueless Nails

“It’s Pavlovian at this point — I see yellow and black paid, I think Cher and Dion. A little bit back-to-school preppy and very fall appropriate, the marigold French tips help break up the plaid for an even more intricate look.” — AR

Marble French Tips

“With a cappuccino-nude as the base dipped in swirls of deep violet and green hues, this marble French tip is just the moody autumnal flair I’ve been seeking to transition from my summer brights.” — Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief

Mauve Half Moons

“I love a half-moon design and this deep-purple-meets-mauve color is absolute perfection for fall. I can’t wait to take this inspo photo to my local salon for my weekend manicure.” — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Glazed Green French

“Glazed donut nails meet the green French mani trend? I’m sold. I adore this mint shade as well — it’s a bit softer than some other tones that are trending right now.” — HB

Autumnal Brown

“I started wearing brown nail polish three weeks ago in preparation for colder temperatures. The color looks great year-long and completely sparkles in the fall. For the daring, play up negative space, French tips, or almond shapes to add some intrigue. — Natasha Marsh, beauty features writer, TZR