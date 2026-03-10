There is no better motivation to declutter your life than the onset of a new season. Hey, they don’t call it spring cleaning for nothing. Taking inventory of your current wardrobe is undoubtably a huge task, but in addition to getting rid of any warm weather dresses, jackets, and shoes that don’t serve you anymore, carve out some time to take stock of your medicine cabinet, too. Yes, now is the time to toss that clumpy mascara you’ve been using for a year, any expired sunscreen, and that hairbrush with bristles that have seen better days. Of course, you’ll be in the market for replacements, and that’s where March 2026’s best new beauty products come in.

On the skin care front, Irene Forte’s longevity eye cream tackles a handful of aging concerns, while Tatcha’s milky sunscreen hydrates while offering SPF protection. For makeup, nail the viral velvet skin trend with Benefit’s matte blush. And of course, with warmer temps comes sweaty days. Thankfully, Batiste’s powder dry shampoo can help you ride out your last blowout for another day (or two).

Keep reading for a complete rundown of the best new skin care, makeup, and hair care products launching this month.

March 2026 Skin Care Launches

Best New Rich Moisturizer Tata Harper Crème Supreme $248 See On Tata Harper Rehab dehydrated, winter weatherworn skin with Tata Harper’s decadent moisturizer. On top of hydrating and strengthening the skin barrier, the 100% natural origin formula works to brighten, lift, firm, and smooth skin over time.

Best New Lightweight Sunscreen Tatcha The Milky Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ $50 See On Sephora With its milky lightweight texture and hydrating formula, even self-proclaimed sunscreen haters will look forward to applying Tatcha’s latest sunscreen.

Best New Firming Moisturizer Clarins Extra-Firming Energy $105 See On Sephora This hydrating cream packs a one-two punch. On top of firming skin it also works to boost radiance.

Best New Multitasking Eye Cream Irene Forte Phytomelatonin Rejuvenating Eye Cream $195 See On Irene Forte Under-eye bags? Crow’s feet? Dark circles? Not on this Irene Forte eye cream’s watch. Rooted in longevity science with phytomelatonin, plant exosomes, and peptides, the formula targets visible signs of aging and offers long-lasting hydration.

Best New Face Mist U Beauty The BARRIER Bioactive Mist $78 See On Nordstrom Not your average refreshing face mist, this one from U Beauty supports the skin barrier and acts as a makeup setting spray.

Best New Serum For Stressed Skin Cetaphil Advanced Defense Serum $20 See On Walmart Yes, your skin can look just as stressed as you feel. That’s where Cetaphil’s daily serum comes in. It’s packed with hyaluronic acid to hydrate, niacinamide to minimize the look of pores and boost radiance, and gallic acid and vitamin E to protect against environmental damage.

March 2026 Makeup Launches

Best New Blush Benefit Cosmetics Play Daze Airy Soft Matte Liquid Blush $34 See On Ulta Your on-trend velvet skin makeup look isn’t complete with flushed cheeks. Benefit’s liquid-to-powder blush has a soft, matte finish and comes in a handful of shades.

Best New Concealer Ilia Beauty Skin Blur Serum Concealer $32 See On Ilia Beauty No powder required, Ilia’s self-setting concealer offers medium coverage with a natural, skin-like finish. It’s also infused with caffeine and peptides to help firm skin and reduce the look of wrinkles.

Best New Eyeshadow Palettes RMS Beauty ReDimension Hydra Eyes Quartet Eye Palette $49 See On Credo Beauty Upgrade your spring eye makeup looks with RMS’s eyeshadow quads. Each of the three colorways includes a mix of pigmented shades in matte, satin, and metallic finishes.

March 2026 Hair Care Launches