The Gorgeous Blush Color That’s Perfect For Darker Skin Tones

When you think about blush, it’s likely that an image of pink, rosy cheeks immediately comes to mind. However, just because it’s applied to “the apple” of your cheeks doesn’t mean the cheek pigment must be bright rouge. Forget trying to find that perfectly toned-down rosy pink, and instead look for bronzed copper shades that will add a natural flush to your darker skin this summer. The best blushes for darker skin tones may look a bit daring at first glance, but they’ll do a great job at enhancing your already-gorgeous features.

"For so long society has told people with deeper skin tones that bright blushes are wrong and that we should only stick to certain shades," Keita Moore, celebrity makeup artist to Iman and Regina King, tells TZR. "But I love bright pinks, and purples, and oranges." And it's Moore's signature sweeps that make him a blush pro when it comes to proper application. After bronzing, lightly trail a sweep of blush in the same upward motion. The look with add to the contour and brighten the face all at once. But color in general, Moore says, doesn't have to be reserved just for the cheeks. "You can also have fun with colors using bright color eyeliners, or eyeshadows," he says. "Pick a brighter lipstick or even dressing up your lashes in color."

So ahead, take a look at some of our favorite blushes for deep skin tones and see which ones you should buy to warm up your vanity today.

Best Blushes For Darker Skin Tones: Light

If your skin is on the lighter side, lean toward blushes with peach and coral hues with cooler undertones. The colors won't overwhelm the skin yet will still add dimension.

Best Blushes For Darker Skin Tones: Medium

Just as with light skin tones, opt for peach and coral hues. However, look for warmer shades to highlight the undertones of the skin.

Best Blushes For Darker Skin Tones: Dark

Coppers and berries are ideal for dark skin tones. Stay away from cooler undertones in blush as they mute out the skin and can detract from the dimensional look.

Best Blushes For Darker Skin Tones: Deep

For deep skin, you don't have to shy away from bold color. In fact, you should embrace it. Seek out neon hues with deep undertones for a vibrant flush that looks just like summer.