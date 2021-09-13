Backstage at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022, hair stylists from multiple shows prepped their own unique variation of the classic low bun, accenting the look with everything from bejeweled barrettes to bird cage veils. Whether you equate them with a sleek ballerina look or a quintessentially French chignon, the low buns seen at Markarian, Alice + Olivia, Sandy Liang, and Tom Ford were the epitome of elegance.

A great perk of this look is that it’s customizable for any style and hair texture. The various stylists played around with both deep side and center parts (proving that neither Gen Z or Millennials have the last word on what is coolest), as well as how tight and sleek the hair in the back was for each model. Compared to the copious braided hairdos and wet looks sent down the runways, the low bun felt particularly timeless and polished, while also standing out as one of the easiest hair looks to DIY at home.

Below, check out four of the best iterations of the low bun at New York Fashion Week, including tips from the stylists and their go-to products to recreate the look for yourself this fall.

Markarian

Cindy Ord / Staff/ Getty Images

To complement the elegant clothing that walked the runway at Markarian, Oribe Educator, Mandee Tauber wanted to give the models a sophisticated style. Tauber began by parting the hair in the middle and prepping it with Supershine Mositurizing Cream. Next, she sprayed in Maximista Thickening Spray to double as a volume builder and heat protectant. The hair was then put into a low pony, wrapped into a chignon, and pinned into place. To secure the look, Tauber added hair nets that matched each model’s natural hair color so that it appeared almost invisible, and finished things off with either a large bow, a bird cage veil, or a dramatic hat.

Alice + Olivia

Alice + Olivia S/S 2022 by Natasha Marsh

Made for the bold and playful, Justine Marjan, TRESemmé Global Stylist, utilized a range of hair accessories, from playful ribbons to bejeweled pieces, to accompany the low buns at Alice + Olivia. To create to the look, Marjan parted the hair down the center and sprayed TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Spray from root to ends. To play up the texture, the team then added TRESemmé Dry Texture Spray and sectioned the hair into two halves. It was then pulled back into a loose bun, flyaways and baby hairs secured, and topped with accessories like bejeweled clips, bows, and pearls. To set the look, Marjan then applied TRESemmé TRES TWO Extra Hold Hair Spray.

Sandy Liang

amika

Naeemah LaFond, amika’s Global Artistic Director, gave the models low, glossy buns at the Sandy Liang show. “The hair is all about owning chic simplicity this season,” LaFond shared. “The low, glossy snatched bun is as if you just put your hair up straight out of the shower. It’s for the busy girl on-the-go that still loves to serve a look,.” To get the style, the team created a clean center part and applied three key products to the hair: Supernova Moisture and Shine Cream, Glass Action Universal Elixir, and the Top Gloss Shine Spray (which is set to release in November). When finished, flyaways were smoothed and hairspray was applied liberally to lock everything in.

Tom Ford

Elegance and drama returned to the runway at Tom Ford, a fitting end to New York Fashion Week’s S/S ‘22 season. The sleek buns featured a deep side part, glossy finish, and zero flyaways in sight, plus a few embellished hair clips. Altogether, the look radiated sophistication in that sensual, mysterious way that only Tom Ford can manage.