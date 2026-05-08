Golden hour, the short window between day and night when the light from the setting sun makes everything appear ethereally illuminated, has been the blueprint of radiant summer makeup, and now, it’s inspired a fragrance. Yes, Louis Vuitton’s latest scent, Ambre Levant, evokes the warm, intense amber glow of the last bit of daylight that makes for the best photos (including selfies).

To capture the aura of the fading sun, master perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud turned to two classic albeit currently trendy notes: amber and oud. “Amber has been with me since the very beginning and has always held the same fascination for me,” Cavallier-Belletrud, says of his own connection to the note. “As a child, it was one of the first notes I discovered in my father's laboratory. It has guided my work ever since.”

While amber might be cozy and nostalgic, the master perfumer says oud adds a sensuality to the fragrance .“This one is unique, of exceptional quality,” Cavallier-Belletrud says of the Louis Vuitton-exclusive oud sourced from Bangladesh. “Its woody character, of rare refinement, reveals a very subtle animality and an elegance that is at once spicy and ambered.”

Along with the two warm yet mysterious notes that capture the anticipation of what the impending night will unfold, the juice includes a top note of juicy mandarin and spicy heart notes of cinnamon, cardamom, saffron, and pepper.

Of course, the gorgeous refillable bottle is also a nod to the scent’s inspiration. The transparent black glass has a deep amber hue, which when the sunlight hits it on your vanity, will emit the same warm glow as the actual sky during golden hour.

Your search for a scent to wear for your summer evening plans ends here.