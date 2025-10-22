Chances are you can probably picture what amber looks like (yellow-orange fossilized tree resin) before you can conjure its smell. Maybe it’s thanks to Jurassic Park or the fact that amber technically isn’t a single perfume note but instead an accord, which is a blend of at least two notes. Amber’s signature warm, woody, and sweet smell comes courtesy of the combination of ingredients like patchouli, vanilla, labdanum, benzoin, tonka bean, and balsam.

“Amber is inherently genderless, rooted in woods, which is why it’s rising in popularity,” says Givaudan Senior Perfumer Christina Christie. “Once more commonly seen in men's fragrances, it’s now used everywhere. Another shift is the rise of overdosing: where amber was once used delicately, it’s now highlighted in bolder, more prominent ways. This change stems from the growing demand for stronger, longer-lasting scents, making amber an essential note in today’s perfumery.”

Often bold and deep, amber is the perfect accord for fall. “I love amber for its strength and depth,” Christie says. “Its diffusibility and sillage make it unforgettable, leaving a lasting presence without being overpowering. What I also admire is its versatility, adapting beautifully across both masculine and feminine creations.”

Ahead, 10 amber fragrances worthy of becoming your cozy season signature scent.

Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum $180 See On Prada Bottled up in an iconic flacon, the warm ambery floral blends neroli bud with white amber and white musk for a warm freshness. “I love how it helped drive the rise of amber intensity in women’s fragrances, making the note feel modern and bold,” Christie says.

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum $143 See On Chanel Representing a young Coco Chanel in a bottle, her freshness comes through the sparkling amber. That burst of energy is achieved with mandarin orange, with a heart of jasmine and May rose, and a woody base with tonka bean, vanilla, patchouli, vetiver, and white musk.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Portofino '97 Eau de Parfum $200 See On Victoria Beckham Beauty If an amber perfume went on vacation to Italy, it would be this concoction. In fact, Victoria Beckham tapped her own trip there early in her relationship with her husband for inspiration, which explains the turquoise bottle and notes of bergamot, black pepper, incense, amber, patchouli, and vetiver.

Arquiste Peau Eau de Parfum $225 See On Arquiste “What I admire here is that the amber isn’t dry,” Christie says. “It melds seamlessly with musk in a way that feels soft, sensual, and intimate.” The muse is Roman Emperor Hadrian’s memories of his lost lover, Antinoös, memorialized with notes of ambergris, clean musk accord, white pepper, clary sage, labdanum, and okoume wood.

Ellis Brooklyn Super Amber Eau de Parfum $115 See On Ellis Brooklyn Like an olfactive blanket, Super Amber envelops you in warmth and coziness. Lacking the traditional perfume structure of top, middle, and base notes, Ellis Brooklyn melds amber, vanilla orchid, upcycled Virginia cedarwood, and musk all together.

D.S. & Durga Amber Kiso Eau de Parfum $210 See On D.S. & Durga Take a journey back in time to feudal Japan — a ritual in the holy Kiso forest was the spark for this deep and woody amber scent. Imagine the sun shining through a dense forest and you have this serene blend, with notes of Japanese cedar, incense, cypress, maple, patchouli, iris, hinoki, leather, and treemoss.

Perfumehead Canadian Tuxedo Eau de Parfum $395 See On Perfumehead Like its namesake, this perfume exudes cool and casual with a touch of kitsch. You can thank its ambery woodiness that gives it rugged appeal, captured with notes of orange flower, cedarwood, tonka bean, and Peru balsam.

Dior Ambre Nuit Eau de Parfum $330 See On Dior Sweet and spicy, rose goes sultry with touches of amber. The unisex fragrance opens with bergamot and grapefruit, has middle notes of damask rose and pink pepper, and a base of ambergris, guaiac wood, cedar, and patchouli.

AERIN Amber Musk Eau de Parfum Spray $150 See On Estée Lauder Ideal for cooler temperatures, this scent brings to mind a winter wonderland with snow-capped trees. The juxtaposition of powdery, ambery, spicy, and woody notes feels like it can be worn next to a roaring fire. Rose centifolia, amber, musk, and benzoin bring that sentiment to life.