Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask Will Be Even More Of A Cult Classic With Its Nostalgic New Scent

Looking at the half a million "loves" Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask has amassed on Sephora, one can't help but wonder whether nighttime lip care is ~really~ worth $22 when you could just as easily douse your pout in $2 Vaseline. To that, the beloved K-beauty brand could spout off a whole host of selling points — the antioxidants, the hyaluronic acid, the technical words like "hydro-ionized mineral water" and "beta glucan" — but who are you kidding? At the first mention of "gummy bear," you'd be sold.

As if it could possibly get any more popular, the widely adored lip mask is adding the most delicious scent yet to its lineup. Starting August 7, Laneige's hero product will be available in limited-edition Gummy Bear as well as its established faves: Berry, Vanilla, Grapefruit, Apple Lime, and Sweet Candy.

The fresh new scent is rolling in just in time for you to lock down a hydrating lip routine because winter is coming and, as you know, nighttime is when skin does most of its repairing and regenerating. The Sleeping Lip Mask uses Laneige's proprietary Moisture Wrap technology to form a moisture-locking layer over your lips, ensuring you wake up with softer, more supple skin.

In addition to smelling like a gummy bear, the fan-favorite lip mask also uses antioxidants from raspberries, strawberries, cranberries, and blueberries to soothe and exfoliate flaky skin. This combination — called the Berry Mix Complex — is present in every iteration and is the reason for the collection's mouthwateringly sweet scent.

Alongside the launch, Laneige's $17 Lip Glowy Balm — a shea butter-infused, lavender-tinted "daytime companion" to the lip mask — is also dropping in the nostalgic, candy-inspired offering, so you can carry that sugary fragrance with you everywhere you go. Both products are available now at Sephora and Laneige.com.

