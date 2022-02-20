What A Beauty Writer *Really* Thinks About This TikTok-Famous Concealer

In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, our writer tested the buzzy KVD Beauty Good Apple Concealer.

Between the daily influx of press releases living in my inbox and the dozens of packages laden with beauty products sitting at my doorstep, it can be tricky sniffing out which products reign supreme (I have a tough gig, I know). Over the last 12 years I’ve used my face as a guinea pig for hundreds of beauty products, testing out launch after launch in the hopes of a positive experience not just so I can share my good fortune with fellow beauty lovers, but for my own personal gain (because there’s nothing quite like landing on a gem of a product that ends up becoming a staple).

Needless to say, when I got an email headlined “Most Viral Product of 2021 Just Got a Sister,” I immediately clicked. The viral product referred to in the subject line was none other than the KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Hydrating Foundation Balm ($41). The “sister” in question? The Good Apple Lightweight Full-Coverage Concealer ($28). Anything viral always gets my beauty antennas perked up — throw on the fact that I love a good sequel, and I’m armed (and eager) for testing.

Below, find out everything you need to know about the latest launch from KVD Beauty along with if I think it’s deserving of its viral title.

The KVD Beauty Good Apple Concealer Details

If you’re unfamiliar with what started the Good Apple movement, the foundation (a balm formula housed in a compact that delivers matte, buildable coverage) is where it all began. It’s particularly great for those with dry skin (thanks to the sodium hyaluronate found in its formula), and because its creamy consistency doesn’t require a ton of product to cover blemishes and discoloration. The foundation was one of the most talked about beauty products of 2021 and gained a cult-following on social media because it successfully walked the fine line of being a full coverage formula without feeling heavy on the skin. Because of how well the foundation covers, I expected the concealer version to fare the same. And boy, was I correct.

Before concealer

Like the foundation, the concealer is infused with apple extract to help nourish and hydrate the skin. This formula also contains raspberry stem cells, which, according to the brand, ensures “all-day comfort and hydration.” The packaging appears like a dropper-bottle, but it’s actually an angled, flat-edged doe foot applicator (which makes it extremely easy for targeted application).

After concealer

The concealer comes in 32 shades, and the colors are designed to be used according to the type of coverage you’re looking for. For example, to cancel out discoloration, the line includes peach and copper shades to color correct and neutralize red or blue tones. If you’re looking to conceal blemishes, you’d use a shade closest to your skin tone. To brighten up your skin, a shade one to two hues lighter than your skin tone will help you achieve a more highlighted look.

The final look

Is The Good Apple Concealer Worth The Hype?

At $28 for 0.33 ounces of product, the concealer is decently priced for what you get. For reference, the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer ($30), another full-coverage and well-loved concealer, contains the same amount of product and is slightly more expensive. And, a slightly less full-coverage option, NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer ($30) is similarly-priced yet contains 0.22 ounces of product.

Not for the faint of the heart, this concealer is best for those that have a lot to cover up (i.e.: blemishes, dark circles, discoloration). While many beauty brands put “full-coverage” and “weightless” in the same sentence when it comes to marketing their products, in my experience, it’s rarely delivered on both fronts. This concealer, however, feels exceptionally lightweight yet it covers up everything I need it to — namely, my dark circles and rosacea. Generally speaking, I like to apply my concealer underneath my eyes in a triangle shape (that way I target the redness around my nose as well). With most formulas I tend to have to dip back into the tube to get additional product, but with this one, whatever product was on the applicator was enough to cover both sides of my face.

Formula-wise, my exceptionally dry skin loved this product. When I wear it, it doesn’t feel like I’m wearing a full-coverage product at all. In fact, it feels so light and hydrating that I can use it underneath my eyes as well to spot conceal all around my face without worrying about it clinging to dry patches. Though the formula is said to be crease-resistant, it definitely creases underneath my eyes (setting powder is a must). That being said, if you don’t have teeny tiny fine lines like me, this shouldn’t be an issue.

I’m a huge fan of how this concealer applies. It doesn’t leave behind streaks as I blend it into my skin, and the soft-touch applicator mimics the warmth of fingers, which provides an undetectable end result. (PSA: I use the Anisa Pinnacle Foundation Brush to apply this concealer and it melts the product into my skin beautifully. Just like its older sister, it looks natural, covers everything, and is definitely worthy of its viral title.

