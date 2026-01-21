When someone’s selfie makes you scroll back, you want to know the beauty products responsible for the double take. Inquiring minds get answers with TZR’s The High/Low series, where we ask our favorite tastemakers to reveal both the splurge-worthy and wildly affordable staples in their routines.

Kristin Juszczyk’s game day spirit is unmatched. As the wife of San Francisco 49er fullback Kyle Juszczyk, she stood out in stadiums and on social media for the custom jackets, jerseys, and dresses she’d wear to support her husband’s team. Fast forward one year later, and Juszczyk’s spirit-wear is a bonafide brand of elevated team apparel called Off Season that she co-founded with entrepreneur Emma Grede. Since its launch, they’ve created collections with the NFL, NBA, and most recently, Team USA ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics. But pieces from the brand aren’t just worn by diehard sports fans during tailgates, Off Season has also been spotted on top athletes like Simone Biles, and a number of celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Glen Powell, and Bebe Rexha.

Of course, no game day look is complete without corresponding hair and makeup. Juszczyk says football season is when she’s the most creative on the beauty front. “My signature game day look is confident, authentic, and expressive. Game days are where I really get to have fun and tap into my creativity,” she tells TZR. “I love building looks that feel unique and unexpected, with pieces that make a statement and have a real ‘wow’ factor. It’s my opportunity to experiment, push boundaries, and put together something that feels cool, confident, and true to who I am.”

When she’s not field-level, her look leans minimalist but polished. “My approach to beauty is all about balance. I love feeling polished and put together, but never overly done. I want my skin to look like skin and my makeup to enhance what’s already there,” she shares. “Comfort and confidence are huge for me. If I don’t feel like myself in it, I won’t wear it. I also prioritize routines that feel realistic and sustainable, especially with a busy schedule.”

Ahead, Juszczyk shares her luxury and affordable beauty essentials, both in- and off-season.

Kristin’s Favorites Over $35

Kristin’s Favorites Under $35