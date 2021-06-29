This Miranda Kerr-Approved Balm Is Like Skin Care For Your Lips

When you really stop to think about it, lips might be the most neglected realm of skin care. Sure, there are instant-relief balms, scrubs, and masques but considering the work our lips truly put in on a daily basis — talking, smiling, kissing, eating, makeup, protective masks, sun exposure — it’s high time they got a little extra love. In 2019, Kosas’ new Kosasport collection debuted the instant best-seller, LipFuel, a science-focused lip balm that addresses root causes of dehydration, dullness, and deflation. Today, that cult-favorite Kosasport LipFuel is relaunching with all-new packaging and a subtly chic new shade ideal for a long, hot summer and well beyond.

LipFuel’s been popping up as a celebrity favorite since its first launch, snagging appearances on and rave reviews from stars like Miranda Kerr, Rami Malek, and Shawn Mendes — even Mendes’ fan accounts have tweeted about his love for LipFuel. It’s not hard to see why the balm has such a hold on Hollywood, either. Formulated with hyaluronic acid (which actually holds up to 1,000 times its weight in water for maximum hydration) and healing konjac root, LipFuel is designed to rejuvenate tired, dry lips from within. In clinical trials performed by the brand, participants reported a more than 246% increase in lip plumpness, 135% hydration improvement, and 216% improved smoothness after just four weeks of consistent use.

Kosas

The balm is also infused with peppermint oil for a faint, fresh smell selected to improve focus and energy. In fact, multiple studies conclude that inhaling mint fragrances like peppermint and spearmint not only boost energy but can even improve memory and exercise performance.

This new shade of LipFuel, called Flow, is a warm, delicate beige flattering all skin tones. Adding a hint of color and vibrance, it’s the sort of tinted balm you don’t need to be super precise with — in other words, it’s ideal for purses, beach bags, gloveboxes, and anywhere else you might want a quick shot of hydration and color on-the-go. Flow joins three other shades in the LipFuel lineup, including a cool pink, a warm spice, and a universal clear.

Kosas

The larger Kosasport line, Lipfuel included, is centered around dedication to activity, drive, and enjoying life’s simple pleasures with the people you care about — and without harsh, toxic, or cruelly sourced ingredients. Sounds like the recipe for a truly excellent line.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.