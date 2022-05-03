Alicia Keys’ beauty brand is finally venturing into makeup. Keys Soulcare launched in 2020 with a collection of skin and body care designed to empower you through self-care and positive affirmations. Now, Keys Soulcare makeup is here with an array of products that not only provide a natural-looking wash of color, but are just as nourishing as the rest of the lineup. At last night’s Met Gala, Keys debuted the four-piece collection, Make You, as a complement to her New York City-inspired ensemble, her complexion looking as glowy as the top of the Chrysler building.

“Make You is about unlocking who you already are and inspiring you to be more possible and more powerful in your own skin,” said Kory Marchisotto, president of Keys Soulcare, says in a press release. “Alicia’s journey has led us to this moment, which is all about being free to be yourself, fresh-faced or full wattage, you decide what makes you.”

The collection features three makeup-skin care hybrid formulas as well as a brush specifically designed to apply liquid and cream formulas. Inspired by the color of naturally flushed cheeks, the Sheer Flush Cheek Tint offers a sheer pop of color that’s lightweight and buildable. The Comforting Tinted Lip Balm is exactly what you want in an everyday lip product: hydrating, silky-smooth, and slightly tinted for an instant boost. Finally, the Soft Stay Brow Gel gives brows a strong-yet-flexible hold for a beautifully groomed and voluminous look.

“I think you’ll love these light washes of buildable color,” Keys says in the press release. “They really feel like skin care but when you wear them you look just like you, and that is a beautiful thing.”

Keys Soulcare/Shadow PR

For her Met Gala glam, celebrity makeup artist Ayako Yoshimura used Keys Soulcare skin care as well as new products from the Make You collection. To prep Keys’ skin, Yoshimura first applied the Skin Transformation Cream followed by the TikTok-viral Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum as a brightening base for makeup.

Next, Yoshimura used a spoolie to brush up Keys’ brows before sealing them into place with the Soft Stay Brow Gel. For a flush of color, she used her fingers to apply the Sheer Flush Cheek Tint in the shade Grace to the apples of her cheeks, buffing out using the Natural Flush Complexion Brush. Finally, she prepped Keys’ lips with the Comforting Balm before adding a berry sheen courtesy of the Comforting Tinted Lip Balm in Inspiration.

If you’re still on the hunt for summer makeup staples, Keys Soulcare’s Make You color collection has pretty much everything you need.

Ahead, shop the brand new products that are perfect for an instant and effortless glow.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.