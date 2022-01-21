5 Benefits Of Keys Soulcare’s Latest Skin-Care Launch

When you want your skin to feel really clean — but not dry or stripped — cleansing balms are a failsafe option. This is because, generally speaking, they’re made with makeup-dissolving oils and butters, which not only cut through foundation, concealer, and stubborn mascara but also help to nourish and hydrate skin at the same time. This ultimately keeps your moisture barrier resilient, and in turn, your skin balanced and healthy.

Take the latest cleansing balm from Keys Soulcare: It contains a host of soothing ingredients that leave skin feeling soft, but it also has bamboo charcoal for a refreshing, deep clean. And did we mention it just launched? Ahead, find five ways this luxe new formula benefits the skin — and why it’ll become a staple in your evening skin-care routine.

It Purifies The Skin With Bamboo Charcoal

The first major benefit of the Keys Soulcare cleansing balm is in its name: Nourishing Cleansing Balm With Shea Butter + Bamboo Charcoal. “Charcoal helps to absorb excess oil and draw out dirt, debris, and other buildup on the skin,” explains board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick. “While it can be used by all skin types, it is especially good for those with oily skin.”

Jessica Houston, VP of operations and lead esthetician at BEAUTYBEEZ, adds: “Charcoal works to remove toxins and is oftentimes used to combat excess oil, which makes it great for those with oily skin. In addition, charcoal works for those with sensitive skin, because it doesn’t irritate or inflame.”

It Supports The Skin’s Barrier

While the power of purification is a must when it comes to choosing an effective cleanser, it’s important that it can cleanse the skin without stripping it of the barrier-protecting oils it needs in order to thrive. This cleansing balm checks off both boxes thanks to the addition of shea butter, sunflower seed oil, and macadamia seed oil, all of which provide skin with essential fatty acids that support the skin’s natural barrier and help to prevent moisture loss. Additionally, according to Houston, they “protect the skin from damaging elements such as pollution.” As for shea butter in particular, Houston says it’s “a great moisturizing element, as it not only hydrates the skin but also softens it.”

It Offers Antioxidant Support

Those sunflower and macadamia seed oils offer an added benefit. They’re both rich in antioxidants that help protect the skin against the damaging effects of free radicals. In other words: They’re powerful anti-aging ingredients that “can protect the skin from wrinkles and other signs of aging,” says Houston.

It’s Anti-Inflammatory

Another hero ingredient, manuka honey, boasts multiple key benefits, including the ability to quell redness and irritation. “Manuka honey has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial benefits,” says Garshick. “It can be used by all skin types and may be especially good for those with acne-prone skin.”

“[Manuka honey] works to heal and moisturize your skin, making it a helpful ingredient for those with skin conditions such as eczema,” adds Houston. As for those with hyperpigmentation and acne scars, she says manuka honey contains lightening properties as well via a small amount of hydrogen peroxide, which can help to even out skin tone.

It Offers An Opportunity For Self-Care

Aside from the many skin-care benefits this cleansing balm offers, there’s also the opportunity for a moment of self-care. While you could argue that all skin-care products offer an opportunity for self-care (and I’d agree), this one kicks it up a notch with the addition of the soothing scents of sage and oat milk, which are intended to bring comfort, clarity, and balance. Like all of the brand’s products, it’s intended to benefit both your skin and your soul.

How The Pros Recommend Using It

Garshick recommends scooping the balm into dry hands and allowing it to melt on your fingers before massaging it onto the face in circular motions. Remove it with a gentle cloth to ensure all the makeup, sunscreen, and environmental impurities have been whisked away. “Cleansing balms are a great option for those with sensitive skin as an alternative to traditional harsh scrubs or soaps but are also a great option for those with oily skin to ensure adequate removal of oil,” says Garshick. “If you are a heavy makeup wearer or generally find your skin to be on the oily side, it can definitely be helpful to follow the cleansing balm with another cleanser.”