While there was no shortage of bold — and bizarre — looks at this year’s Met Gala, it seems a lot of celebrities were inspired to take things back to beauty basics: smokey eyes, red lips, and plenty of warm, neutral tones. The timeless makeup styles are ideal for accompanying one of last night’s most prominent trends, Old Hollywood glamour. Jennifer Hudson was one of many to lean into the look, taking the iconic staircase by storm in a billowing red AZ Factory gown and a sleek updo. Her makeup, which featured contoured skin and a gorgeous red lip, perfectly complemented the overall vibe of the ensemble.

“I was inspired by the rich red shade of the gown and wanted to bring that warmth into the face by bronzing up her complexion and painting her pout a rich red shade,” Hudson’s makeup artist, Ernesto Casillas, shared on Instagram. He then shared a complete breakdown of how he created her look, which included QMS Medicosmetics skin care and a full face of Bobbi Brown cosmetics.

“Protecting the skin barrier before a red carpet look is KEY,” he continued on Instagram, highlighting the QMS Medicosmetics product he used. “I wanted to make sure I implemented a skin care regimen that would make her skin radiant on the carpet, and perfect for makeup application.” After applying a protective face serum and hydrating oil, Casillas used a brightening eye mask, firming face mask, and lip-smoothing serum. He then topped off her skin with a moisturizing cream and Hudson was ready for makeup application.

To create Hudson’s glowing complexion, Casillas applied Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation in the shade Golden Almond and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Instant Full Cover Concealer in shades Almond and Honey on the center of her face to brighten. Then, he added Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Skin Foundation Stick in Chestnut to sculpt the face, and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Highlighting Powder in Afternoon Glow to highlight. To set the face, Casillas applied Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Sheer Finish Loose Powder in Soft Honey and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Sheer Finish Pressed Powder in Golden Orange. Finally, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Perfectly Defined Long-Wear Brow Pencil in Espresso was used to sculpt and define her brows.

Hudson’s eyes were contoured with various shades from the Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Real Nudes Eyeshadow Palette in “Golden Nudes”, but Casillas says the star of the eye look was the Luxe Eyeshadow in the shade Heat Ray, a stunning metallic copper.

To finish off the look, Casillas lined Hudson’s lips with Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Lip Pencil in Sangria before applying the Luxe Matte Lip Color in Red Carpet (appropriately named) for a full coverage pop of color that pulled the entire look together.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

