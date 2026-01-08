The beginning of the new year is a essentially a reset button for your life, from dropping bad habits like doomscrolling in bed to finally biting the bullet on that one hair color you’ve always wanted to try. You should also be including overhauling your medicine cabinet in your “new year, new you,” mission, too. Yes, it’s time to part ways with the mascara you’ve been using since December 2024 and to replace the body lotion bottle you have to turn upside down to get the last bits out. Once you’re out with the old, January 2026’s best new beauty products are the perfect routine upgrades.

This month’s skin care launches include revamped versions of tried-and-true staples, like Skinfix’s gentle, less-irritating vitamin C and Dieux’s soothing moisturizer for dry, irritated skin. Even cult-favorite makeup products have gotten makeovers for the new year. Clinique has relaunched its beloved Chubby Sticks with modernized packaging and more shades. For hair, you can rehab any post-holiday damage with Shu Uemera’s lightweight oil.

Below, TZR has compiled a list of the most exciting skin care, makeup, hair care, and body care products hitting virtual and physical shelves in January. Odds are they’ll become your 2026 holy grails.

January 2026 Skin Care Launches

Best New Dark Spot Treatment The Outset Total Clarity Dark Spot Serum $68 See On The Outset If a brighter complexion is one of your 2026 skin care goals, a product that targets dark spots and dullness is key. Enter The Outset’s Total Clarity serum, a gentle yet effective formula that utilizes melaneven, a vitamin C alternative that fades dark spots and evens tone.

Best New Firming Serum Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Sculpting Face Serum $145 See On Estée Lauder This lifting serum targets five planes of the face that are often addressed during a facelift: upper face, nasolabial folds, cheeks, jawline, and neck. In addition to firming skin, the peptide- and collagen-packed formula also plumps and hydrates.

Best New Vitamin C Serum Skinfix Barrier+ 15% Vitamin C & Ferulic Acid Serum $69 See On Sephora Vitamin C is the gold standard for brightening and fading dark spots, but the ingredient can be irritating for those with sensitive skin. SkinFix has presented a solution with this radiance-boosting and firming vitamin C serum, which contains THD ascorbate, gentler form of the ingredient. For extra insurance, it has the Natural Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance.

Best New Face Mask Dr. Barbara Sturm Everything Hydrogel Mask $35 See On Dr. Barbara Sturm With no end to the sub-zero temps in sight, you’re probably predicting you’ll spend more nights at home this month. Complete your cozy evening by doing a face mask. This hydrogel one from Dr. Barbara Sturm acts as a 10-minute skin reset by boosting hydration and glow.

Best New Redness Treatment Dr. Idriss Left Un-Red Reducer Face Serum $68 See On Sephora The green tint of this Dr. Idriss serum instantly minimizes the look of redness while the formula’s 10% azelaic acid works to reduce it and prevent future flareups. It’s intended to address common sources of redness including rosacea, breakouts, and an inflamed skin barrier, and even has the National Rosacea Society’s Seal of Acceptance.

Best New Face Oil Peach & Lily Super Root Ginseng Facial Oil $55 See On Ulta Treat your mid-winter skin to an extra dose of hydration by topping off your routine with Peach & Lily’s facial oil. It’s infused with 30% Korean ginseng, rice bran, and camellia oil to nourish and ward off visible signs of aging.

Best New Soothing Cream Dieux Skin Mercy Intense Recovery Cream $38 See On Dieux Soothe weather-worn skin by slathering on Dieux’s recovery cream. It’s powered by 1% colloidal oatmeal, glycerin, and a blend of tasmanian pepperberry, bisabolol, allantoin, and panthenol to relieve itchiness and irritation and restore hydration.

January 2026 Makeup Launches

Best New Concealer Prada Beauty Micro-Correcting Blurring Concealer $48 See On Sephora The arrow-shaped applicator of Prada’s first-ever concealer allows for precise application, from covering up a blemish on your chin to the broken capillaries around your nose. The formula promises up to 24 hours of crease-free medium buildable coverage and is packed with micro-filler pearls to blur, peptides to reduce the look of fine lines and dark circles, and squalane to smooth skin.

Best New Highlighter Kosas Shiny Objects Highlighter $34 See On Sephora The outlook for 2026 is bright, as far as your makeup looks go. Kosas’ powder highlighter melts into skin for a seamless, glistening effect. It comes in five shades: champagne, gold, iridescent blue-green, bronze, and rose gold.

Best New Blush Clinique Chubby Stick Cheek Color Balm $32 See On Clinique Clinique’s iconic Chubby Sticks are back and better than ever. The beloved ‘90s product now comes in even more wearable shades and updated packaging. The Cheek Color Balms are particularly great for winter — the creamy formula offers a sheer, buildable flush that won’t settle into dry skin.

Best New Lip Gloss Ilia Overglaze Hydrating Lip Gloss $26 See On Ilia This tinted lip gloss keeps lips hydrated for up to 24 hours in addition to its super shiny finish. The 12 shades are inspired by ceramics.

Best New Bronzer Dior Forever Skin Bronze Bronzing Balm Stick $52 See On Sephora For those who didn’t spend the holidays in St. Barts, you can fake a sun-kissed glow with Dior’s buttery bronzing stick.

January 2026 Hair Care Launches

Best New Hairspray Joico Hold Hero High Hold + Shine Boosting Finishing Spray $23 See On Ulta Unlike many other options on the market, Joico’s hairspray locks styles in place but doesn’t leave hair looking dull and lifeless.

Best New Hair Oil Shu Uemura Ultimate Reset Repair Oil $49 See On Sephora Rehab damaged hair by running a touch of this repairing oil through your strands. It seals split ends, boosts shine, and can be used a plethora of ways, from a pre-shampoo treatment to a booster in your favorite hair mask.

January 2026 Body Care Launches

Best New Body Wash Tower 28 SOS Rescue + Relief Body Wash Treatment $22 See On Tower 28 On top of cleansing skin, this gentle body wash helps soothe and hydrate sensitive complexions prone to inflammatory conditions like eczema and rosacea.