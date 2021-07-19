These Science-Backed Serums Promise Improved Skin In A Matter Of Weeks

Serums are without a doubt the most fun part of any fleshed-out skin care routine. There’s something about the little glass vials and jars that feel like you’re mixing up a potion, and few products can deliver such a concentrated assemblage of ingredients. If you’re strategically treating individual skin issues or just looking for overall improved moisture and radiance, — and really, who isn’t? — a serum or two (or three) are your best bets. And speaking of best, a just-released collection of clinically tested serums from IT Cosmetics is gunning for that superlative. A lineup of four distinct serums formulated to target issues like fine lines and discoloration, the serums join IT Cosmetics’ ever-growing cache of ultra-efficient makeup and skin care products.

Now available on the IT Cosmetics site and Ulta beauty, the serums are both dermatologist-approved and clinically tested with extensive user trials — plus, the products themselves are gentle enough to use even on sensitive skin types. First up in the new collection might be the most universal serum: the highly moisturizing Bye Bye Lines, infused with a 1.5% hyaluronic acid for maximum hydration. By mainlining that moisture back into skin, skin plumps up which smoothes out the appearance of fine lines — in fact, trial participants cited a 60% decrease in fine line visibility after just six weeks of consistent use. Meanwhile, the formulation’s additional B5 and peptide blends leave a silky, supple finish behind.

Sweaty summertime, all about minimal makeup, pairs very well with Bye Bye Dullness, a concentrated serum with 15% pure vitamin C for lit-from-within radiance. Ten days is all it takes to get a noticeable glow, but take it a bit further for even better results: in these trials, users saw nearly double the radiance in one month. Plus, the skin-protecting free radical combatants in the formula guard against pollution and harmful UV rays.

My personal favorite member of this serum team, Bye Bye Pores is a glycolic acid-powered exfoliant that at once hydrates and increases cell turnover for minimized pores and touchable, soft skin. Though the vegan formula promises tighter-looking pores in one week, I started to see a difference in my own (and how makeup applied on top of them) in about five days.

Finally, there’s Bye Bye Dark Spots, which might be the overall MVP of the group — it’s that good. For those with dark spots, post-acne scarring, or melasma this is your new best friend. A mashup of 4% niacinamide (which also fights existing acne) and 1% ethyl vitamin C (it’s a super stable version of brightening vitamin C) work to reduce inflammation and even out skin tone. In test studies, users reported a staggering 87% improvement in tone, and and 81% reduction in dark spots over 12 weeks — start now and you’ll be in top shape for the holidays.

