If You're Looking For Cheap Beauty Products That Work Really Well, You'll Love These Awesome Finds

It’s common knowledge by now that you don’t need to drop a ton of money on a dynamic beauty regimen. It’s also knowledge that’s easy to forget — especially if, for instance, you’re allergic or averse to particular ingredients, find it challenging to do your own hair, or struggle to find makeup that precisely matches your skin tone. So, if you’re looking for cheap beauty products that work really well (aren’t we all), you’ll love these awesome finds.

A beauty product isn’t effective just because it’s expensive. But determining which products among the super-affordable ones actually deliver, and for whom, is an endeavor that often requires a lot of time and research. But it’s work our diligent team of editors agreed to put in on your behalf, having rounded up some of the most well-reviewed, and under-appreciated, beauty products on Amazon below. As wide-ranging as these products may seem, however, they manage to have this in common: They’re cheap, and they really, truly work. Oh, and if you’re a Prime member, they can be yours in just two days’ time.

Scoring cheap beauty products requires plenty of time and skill. Skip the hard part and scroll straight to the benefits. You’re welcome.

1 This Cheap & Effective Eye Cream That Delivers Long-Term Benefits Amazon Garnier SkinActive Ultra-Lift Eye Cream $11 See On Amazon If you want a brighter, smoother eye area, try the SkinActive Ultra-Lift Eye Cream from Garnier. Featuring pro-retinol — which is known to work wonders due to its ability to increase collagen production — and packed with antioxidants, the gentle eye cream works to hydrate, firm, and lift your under-eye area with consistent use over time. On the immediate side of things, you’ll notice plumper, smoother, less tired-feeling skin. What’s more, this drugstore eye cream won’t even cost you $12 (when many similar eye creams go for upwards of $100 from luxury brands).

2 A Hydrating Face Mist Made With Soothing Rosewater & Glycerin Amazon Heritage Store Rosewater & Glycerin Hydrating Facial Mist $11 See On Amazon Spritz on this hydrating rosewater and glycerin facial mist and you’re in for a refreshing treat. Made with limited ingredients, the mist both moisturizes and softens your skin with its clean, gentle formula, while simultaneously giving it a radiance boost. Use it to set your makeup, prep your skin for the rest of your routine, on your hair to smooth flyaways, or anytime your skin could use some extra hydration throughout the day. As a bonus, it smells like fresh roses.

3 This 24-Pack Of Pimple Patches That Heal Your Blemishes Faster Amazon Dots for Spots Blemish Patches (24-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Most of us deal with unwanted blemishes from time to time, and fortunately, there’s a patch for that — specifically, this 24-pack of Dots for Spots blemish patches. Don’t be deceived by their thin, translucent shape, which are designed to appear less noticeable on your skin; these patches are hardcore. Once applied, the patch forms a protective barrier around your spot that keeps the impurities out, minimizes redness, and helps your wound heal faster. Stick one on before bed, and see results overnight.

4 An Affordable Serum Packed With Powerhouse Ingredients Amazon Naturium Niacinamide Face Serum $16 See On Amazon Featuring multi-tasking niacinamide, Naturium’s face serum boasts a highly concentrated formula that works to even out your skin tone, regulate oil production, and clear up your complexion. It’s suitable for all skin types, even if you’re sensitive, due to the skin-soothing combo of hyaluronic acid, zinc, and vitamin E. Apply just a few drops of the milky serum every day and night before moisturizing for the best results. Plus, one bottle won’t even cost you $20.

5 This Unique, Putty-To-Powder Blush Amazon e.l.f. Putty Blush $6 See On Amazon e.l.f. is a revered line among drugstore beauty enthusiasts for its ethical approach to beauty and astonishingly cheap price points. Plus, their products work — and their putty blush is no exception. Designed to give you “that island glow,” says the brand, the blush — which contains good-for-skin ingredients like argan oil and vitamin E — goes on as a cream and settles into a semi-matte powder for a natural-looking color you can build on as you see fit. If a rosier look is what you’re after, you simply can’t go wrong with this one. Available shades: 2

6 A Deep-Cleaning Clay Mask For Your Face & Body Amazon Original Aztec Healing Clay $9 See On Amazon Bentonite clay has been used as a skin healing treatments for ages, and this Original Aztec Healing Clay is a testament to its staying power. The pure clay mask works its deep-cleaning wonders on any complexion, absorbing oil and other impurities to give you smoother, clearer skin after just one use. Though it’s suitable for any skin type, oily and acne-prone skin types will especially benefit from this purifying treatment. Simply mix the clay with water or apple cider vinegar, then slather over your face, body — wherever. You can even put it on your hair or in the bath — for less than $10 for a half-pound tub, it’s remarkably versatile.

7 The Cult-Favorite Moisturizer That’s Worth The Hype Amazon Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream $17 See On Amazon Boasting over 20,000 positive ratings on Amazon and a cult-like following among beauty experts (including Victoria Beckham), Skin Food from nature-loving German brand Weleda is must-have for every bathroom cabinet. Why? Its uses are practically endless. It can be applied anywhere that’s dry, from your face to your cuticles to your elbows; it can be left on or rinsed off like a mask; and its dewy glow allows it to double as a non-shimmery highlighter. You’ll get way more use out of it than its less-than-$20 price point suggests.

8 An Exfoliating Body Wash For Dry, Bumpy Skin Amazon CeraVe Body Wash For Rough & Bumpy Skin $12 See On Amazon Exfoliation is a key part of any body-care regimen, but depending on the products you use, it can sometimes result in irritation. This CeraVe body wash combines pore-clearing salicylic acid with nourishing ceramides and hyaluronic acid to make the experience a little gentler — one that manages to leave your skin feeling softer, smoother, and less rough. The soothing wash can be used to smooth and hydrate dry, bumpy skin, but its exfoliating abilities make it especially ideal for those with keratosis pilaris and body acne.

9 This Effective Blackhead Remover From A Buzzy K-Beauty Brand Amazon COSRX BHA Blackhead Power Liquid $19 See On Amazon What can’t this blackhead liquid from K-beauty favorite COSRX do? For less than $20, it aims to unclog your pores, gently exfoliate dead skin cells, and ultimately gives blackheads and acne the boot. It features hard-working ingredients like the BHA betaine salicylate, a gentle exfoliating agent, and naturally derived willow bark water, to purify and unclog congested skin. Apply it to the areas you’re targeting with a cotton pad right after cleansing, or all over your face, and be amazed at how well it works.

10 The Best-Selling Mascara That Thousands Of Shoppers Swear By Amazon Vivienne Sabó Paris Cabaret Premiere Mascara $13 See On Amazon This best-selling mascara, which has amassed over 15,000 effusive reviews on Amazon, makes dramatic, scene-stealing lashes easy. While lightweight enough to help you achieve a more natural look on laidback days, the smudge-proof and clump-free mascara was designed to be layered on, so you can build up your lashes to your ideal length — no matter how high. Its dainty precision wand won’t miss any of your tiniest lashes, either. How is it less than $15?

11 A $5 Tinted Moisturizer That Feels Amazing On Dry Skin Amazon Wet n Wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator $5 See On Amazon If you’re in search of an alternative to full-coverage foundation, try this tinted hydrator from Wet n’ Wild. Offering sheer-to-medium coverage with a semi-matte finish, the hydrator is lightweight but buildable, comforting on dry skin, and comes in eight different shades. True to its name, it’s hydrating, too — thanks to the moisturizing duo of hylaluronic acid and vegan squalene — and promises to leave your skin feeling healthy and happy. That’s hard to beat for just $5. Available shades: 8

12 The Magical Towel That Removes Makeup With Just Water Amazon MakeUp Eraser Towel $20 See On Amazon The clever, best-selling Makeup Eraser towel only requires water to work; its millions (!) of tiny fibers activate when wet and serve as a suction for your makeup and other impurities, leaving you 100% barefaced without any soap or cleanser involved. It’s ideal for sensitive skin, too, and the fact that it’s reusable (and washing machine-friendly) makes it a much more sustainable option than makeup wipes. Choose from nine bold colors, including neon pink, purple, yellow, and orange.

13 An Over-The-Counter Treatment That Stops Acne Where It Starts Amazon Differin Acne Treatment Gel $13 See On Amazon With over 30,000 diehard fans on Amazon alone, Differin gel — which is also a favorite with dermatologists — is clearly an acne treatment that works. The water-based gel — which is alcohol-, oil-, and fragrance-free — relies on an acne-fighting retinoid called adapalene to unclog pores and ease inflammation, two of acne’s root causes. For the best results, use it daily and stick with it. The gel can reduce a significant amount of acne in approximately 12 weeks (one tube is good for 30 days), which is pretty remarkable considering its less-than-$15 price tag.

14 This Pomegranate & Honey Leave-In Conditioner For Thick, Curly Hair Amazon Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Leave-In Conditioner $12 See On Amazon Embrace your hair’s natural texture with this pomegranate and honey leave-in conditioner. Specifically designed for thick, curly hair, this lightweight leave-in does it all: detangles, boosts shine, adds moisture, tames flyaways, and — thanks to a dynamic duo of babassu oil and citrus extracts — protects. Nearly 5,000 shoppers on Amazon swear by the product, which goes for less than $15 and boasts an impressive 4.6-star rating. “The first time I tried this, i just kept stroking my hair. It was so amazing,” one Amazon reviewer enthused. Another wrote, “My curls are soft, defined, and full!”

15 An Illuminating Face Mask Featuring Real Black Pearl Extract Amazon SNP Black Pearl Renew Ampoule Face Mask $17 See On Amazon This rejuvenating face mask is made with black pearl extract, also known as Tahitian pearls, which have a remarkable softening and brightening effect on your complexion. This one is particularly suited for sensitive skin that’s prone to dehydration and dullness, but there are eight luxe varieties to choose from — , including charcoal, diamond, jade, and gold — that serve a range of skin types. The sheet mask also contains natural plant cellulose, an adhesive ingredient that ensures the mask stays on tight so you reap each and every benefit without it slipping.

16 This Painless Detangling Brush For Every Hair Type Amazon Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush $12 See On Amazon Prone to tangled hair? The bristles of this best-selling brush are cone-shaped, so they take on knots and snarls by separating them in a distinctive, sideways motion, ultimately leaving your hair shiny, soft, and snag-free. The brush works with all hair types, though it’s especially good for those with tight coils and curls, comes in six fun colors, and has raked in over 40,000 positive ratings on Amazon (many of which are by parents who rave about having finally found a pain-free option to brush their kids’ hair).

17 These Clever Self-Tanning Drops That You Can Add To Your Lotions & Creams Amazon Bondi Sands PURE Self-Tanning Drops $23 See On Amazon If you’re in search of a natural, sun-kissed glow — sans skin-damaging sun — opt for these skin-friendly self-tanning drops instead. Simply mix the drops (the brand recommends using between 4 and 12, depending on your desired intensity), with your favorite moisturizer to build the tan of your dreams. Infused with skin-quenching hyaluronic acid, as well as vitamins C and E, this is a self-tanner that couldn’t be any easier or less risky to use.

18 This Makeup-Melting Cleansing Balm That Also Treats Clogged Pores Amazon BANILA CO Clean It Zero Pore Clarifying Cleansing Balm $22 See On Amazon The game-changing K-beauty practice of incorporating a cleansing balm into your p.m. cleansing routine is, at this point, practically a universal one, and this unique balm-to-oil cleanser from the beloved Korean skin care brand Banila Co. definitely belongs in your regimen. Designed for all skin types, the cleansing balm is primarily made of soothing tea tree extracts, which work to clarify and tighten your pores with a gentle approach that preserves your skin’s moisture barrier. You’ll love how refreshed and hydrated you skin feels after using this balm — it’s up for taking off even your hardest-to-remove makeup, too.

19 A Hydrating Eye Serum Made With Plumping & Depuffing Ingredients Amazon L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Hydrating Eye Serum $24 See On Amazon This hydrating eye serum from L’Oreal Paris relies on a dynamic combination of hyaluronic acid and caffeine to plump up and depuff the skin under and around your eyes. It also comes with a “triple-roller” applicator of three tiny, stainless steel balls, so you get a cool, invigorating mini-massage each time you use it. Unlike heavy eye creams, this sinks into skin instantly without leaving behind a residue and poses less of a risk of dripping into (and thus irritating) your eyes while you sleep. You can use it both morning and night layered under your other products.

20 This Super Smooth, Unscented Shea Oil To Stay Moisturized From Head To Toe Amazon Bolden Unscented Shea Oil $17 See On Amazon Don’t let dry skin get you down. Try this game-changing, unscented shea oil from Black- and women-owned skincare line Bolden. Made from ethically sourced shea nuts and featuring skin-soothing vitamin E (which also helps oil-based products like this one last longer), the luxurious shea oil absorbs quickly and leaves your skin feeling silky, smooth, and hydrated. The brand promises that the product’s moisturizing benefits only get better over time, too.

21 An Effective Benzoyl Peroxide Cleanser For Just $10 Amazon Dr Song Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Wash $8 See On Amazon Potent but non-irritating, this acne cleanser from unsung Korean beauty brand Dr Song goes deep. It uses a limited number of ingredients — benzoyl peroxide being the superstar — to deep clean your skin and ultimately clear up your moderate to severe acne. Though you can use this on your face, its potent, 10% formula is best reserved for treating body acne, so if you’ve been struggling to clear up breakouts on your chest or back, you may want to give this a try.

22 This Clever Bar Of Purple Shampoo For Eco-Conscious Blondes Amazon Superzero Neutralizing Purple Shampoo Bar $18 See On Amazon Doesn’t matter if you’re a natural blonde or a bottle blonde; you’ll love this clever purple shampoo bar. Featuring an exceptional mix of ingredients including chamomile extract and avocado oil, the bar relies on its unique purple color to neutralize brassy hair and yellowish tones — or to simply enhance natural blonde shades. The 3-ounce, eco-friendly bar amounts to the same as two to three bottles of regular shampoo and produces a thick, foamy lather when wet. Ringing up at less than $20, it runs a lot cheaper than plenty of other purple shampoos out there, too.

23 The Cult-Loved Japanese Lotion That’s A Game-Changer For Dry Skin Amazon Hadalabo Gokujun Hyaluronic Lotion Moist $10 See On Amazon This unique, serum-like lotion from popular J-beauty brand Hada Labo uses three different types of hyaluronic acid to keep your thirsty skin moisturized. It’s one of those cheap, cult-loved products Amazon shoppers and beauty-obsessed Redditors love for its lightweight feel, quick absorbency, and value. Due to its hydrating benefits and liquidy texture, many shoppers opt to use the product as a moisturizing toner. For your bounciest, dewiest skin ever, apply this after cleansing, then layer a richer cream on top.

24 A Nourishing, Organic Marula Oil For Your Skin, Hair, & Nails Amazon Sky Organics Organic Marula Oil $14 See On Amazon Marula oil has long been hailed as a miracle worker among beauty enthusiasts for its glow-boosting effects, and this pure, organic marula oil from Sky Organics will leave yours feeling soft, hydrated, and luminous. Lightweight and non-greasy, the cold-pressed marula oil is packed with antioxidants and fatty acids that benefit all skin types. Apply just a few drops to your face and nails — even your hair — and discover just how quickly you won’t be able to live without it. For a less oily feel, you can mix a few drops in with your go-to face cream or body lotion.

25 This Super Pigmented Lip Tint That Comes In A Cute Key Chain Amazon I'M MEME Color Key Ring Water Gel Lip Tint $10 See On Amazon This water gel lip tint from K-beauty brand I’M MEME isn’t just cleverly packaged — it comes in a portable, bright blue key chain holder so you can apply it on the go, wherever you go — it delivers super-potent color in one of seven vibrant shades of your choice, like coral, orange, and berry. Amazon shoppers especially appreciate the lip tint for its tasty flavor, value (only $10), and how long it lasts. You can’t not love that rich, glossy finish, either. Available shades:

26 The Soothing, All-Purpose Cream From A Beloved French Skin Care Line Amazon La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm $15 See On Amazon You can use the Cicaplast Balm from La Roche-Posay to treat just about any form of dryness on your skin, from severe flaking after a chemical peel to run-of-the-mill dry patches on your face or body (it makes a great lip balm, too). Featuring shea butter, vitamin B5, and glycerin, the rich, non-sticky cream is safe for all skin types, including sensitive.

27 A Damage-Repairing Hair Mask That Won’t Even Cost You $10 Amazon Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment $7 See On Amazon If you’re dealing with damaged hair, try this at-home protein treatment with over 24,000 positive Amazon ratings. The hair mask — which includes a unique, but effective, cocktail of ingredients including ceramide 3, soothing allantoin, and pig collagen (no really, it’s good for you) — is suitable for all hair types but specifically targets over-processed and heat-damaged hair. Apply for five minutes after shampooing, rinse, and then marvel at your lustrous, rejuvenated locks. For less than $10, this mask definitely delivers.

28 This Classic Self-Tanning Cream That Smooths & Firms Your Skin Amazon Jergens Natural Glow and Firming Self Tanner $9 See On Amazon If you’re all about avoiding the sunshine but struggle to achieve that bronzed look of your dreams, try this popular self-tanner from Jergens. Infused with skin-strengthening vitamin E, the buildable self-tanner gives you a natural, sun-kissed glow that deepens over time into a lovely, streak-free finish. It’s moisturizing and firming, too, thanks to a powerhouse blend of collagen, elastin, and green tea infusions. No one is going to believe you scored your luminous, beachy complexion for less than $10 on Amazon.

29 The Water-Based Sunscreen That’s A Favorite Among Beauty Experts Amazon ISNTREE Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel $26 See On Amazon If you’re prone to dry skin, or hate the feeling of lotions and creams, this is the sunscreen for you. In addition to protecting you from harmful, UV rays, the water-based, SPF 50+ gel relies on its superstar ingredient, hyaluronic acid, to keep your skin smooth, plump, and moisturized. No wonder this lightweight sun gel, with its refreshing, barely-there feel, has amassed such a cult following on social media (and boasts a tough-to-top 4.7-star score on Amazon).

30 These Best-Selling Razors For Eyebrow Grooming & More Amazon Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool $5 See On Amazon Don’t be fooled by their size. These petite, Schick Hydro Silk razors can pull off way more than their price point suggests (you get three for $5), from brow-shaping to exfoliating — or rather, a buzzy beauty practice called dermaplanting, which involves removing the teeny-tiny hairs on your face to make it a smoother, more even makeup base. The razors are super popular on Amazon, too, having amassed over 100,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and an excellent 4.6-star rating overall.

31 A Gentle Face Peel Featuring The Skin-Boosting Benefits Of Pineapple Amazon SKINFOOD Pineapple Peeling Gel $12 See On Amazon K-Beauty brand SKINFOOD harnesses the skin-nurturing benefits of pineapple with this gentle face peel. The peel effectively targets and eliminates dead skin, greasy pores, and unwanted dark spots, leaving you with a softer, smoother, and more even complexion for days to come. Massage an even layer of the peel onto your face after cleansing, rinse with warm water, and be amazed as the exfoliator outperforms its less-than-$15 price tag.

32 The Stainless Steel Eyelash Curler With Over 20,000 5-Star Amazon Ratings Amazon Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler $10 See On Amazon When it comes to achieving the sky-high lashes of your dreams, it’s okay to have help — and this super-affordable, stainless steel eyelash curler is at your service. Designed to accommodate a range of eye shapes and sizes, the thoughtfully designed curler comes in four striking colors and gives your lashes the extra oomph they need to stand out. Plus, it won’t pull or pinch and it won’t miss a lash. You can depend on this one.

33 These Gentle Exfoliating Pads That Treat & Banish Ingrown Hairs Amazon First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads $20 See On Amazon For razor burn and those pesky ingrown hairs, try these exfoliating pads from First Aid Beauty. Featuring a gentle-but-effective blend of witch hazel, aloe leaves, and chemical exfoliants (but no alcohol), the pads don’t just treat irritated areas — they trap and keep more ingrown hairs from emerging, and leave your skin feeling soft and smooth. Plus, you get 28 for just $20.

34 This Popular Body Scrub That Smells Amazing & Gives You Super-Soft Skin Amazon OGX Coffee Scrub and Wash $5 See On Amazon It’s not just your go-to drink every morning. Coffee has serious benefits when used topically, and this popular coffee scrub proves why. In addition to boasting over 30,000 positive ratings on Amazon and a top-notch 4.7-star score overall, the scrub keeps winning over shoppers for its incredible scent, skin-smoothing qualities, and value (just $5). Featuring arabica coffee and coconut oil, the scrub works to hydrate, exfoliate, and soften your skin, particularly if it’s on the dry or bumpy side. Prepare to love it.