A large-tipped brow pencil can be great. Need to slap on brows in about one minute flat? A crayon can do that for you. But if you prefer mimicking the look of microblading — sans blades — then you need a teensy, tiny pencil tip that can swipe on hair-like strokes without smudging, blurring, or snapping in half. And according to beauty mega-influencer and entrepreneur, Huda Kattan, Huda Beauty's new #BOMBBROWS Microshade Brow Pencil delivers.

Officially available on Feb. 23 via HudaBeauty.com, the $17 Huda Beauty #BOMBBROWS pencil features eight different shades and a .9 millimeter tip, which is extremely small even amongst those already out there on the market. It also serves as Huda Beauty's first-ever brow product, a big step for fans of the founder and the brand, who've made its eye palettes, lipstick, and foundation cult favorites at Sephora.

"Finding the right brow pencil is as important as finding the right mascara, which is why I’ve spent years perfecting an innovative pencil that will change the brow game altogether," Huda Kattan noted in a press release. "Like microblading but without the pain, #BOMBBROWS Microshade Brow Pencil will give you fuller, naturally defined brows in seconds."

Courtesy of Huda Beauty

The formula actually sticks in one place, too, once you've penciled it on. Huda Beauty boasts that #BOMBBROWS sets in place within seconds while still offering up to 24 hours of waterproof, fade-proof, and smudge-proof wear time. And while that might sound like the pencil will be thick or difficult to manage — it's a bit magical, honestly — the formula itself is made with castor oil, coconut oil, and added vitamin E, creating a smooth and creamy texture that offers glide during application. No tugging or brow-wrangling necessary.

"Whether you’ve got a shaky hand, brows that got decimated by the '90s (RIP brows), or unruly brows that need taming, #BOMBBROWS Microshade Brow Pencil is well worth the wait, I promise," added Kattan. Though you will have to wait just a bit longer. Shop the #BOMBBROWS pencil when it arrives on HudaBeauty.com and Sephora on Feb. 23, or sign up now for the wait list via the brand's website.

