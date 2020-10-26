Seasonally appropriate red, green, and blue glitters make winter fun — but the Huda Beauty Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette is one pre-holiday launch currently demanding the beauty community's attention. Serving as a prime reason to get on the naughty list this year, the sultry eyeshadow palette is the newest launch from Huda Kattan's Huda Beauty, offering fans an impressive 18 shadows to choose from for $67 a pop. And in true winter launch fashion, the Naughty Nude palette is limited edition, making it well worth starting your holiday shopping early when it drops on Nov. 1.

The cult-famous beauty brand didn't skimp on the party-ready formulas, either. Naughty Nude includes both Huda Beauty's matte and metallic eyeshadow finishes as well as marble creams, a matte marble cream, and a pearl-gloss hybrid. A brand-new formula for Huda Beauty, the unique sheer shade Slippery leaves behind a glassy plum and copper wash thanks to the colorful pearls blended into the pan.

"While nudes are nothing new, I wanted to update the classic colorway to empower beauty fans in a bold, modern way," noted a quote from founder Huda Kattan in a press release. "The Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette has 18 shades in innovative textures to help you strip bare to your fiercest and naughtiest self!"

Courtesy of Huda Beauty

Fans know this isn't the first time Huda Beauty has embraced nude and neutral eyeshadows, having launched the shimmer-forward New Nude Eyeshadow Palette in 2018. That said, Naughty Nude isn't a sequel to the original palette — think of it more like an equal. An inclusive range of nude tones are included, as are pops of pinks that only reinforce the flirtatious vibe.

Courtesy of Huda Beauty Courtesy of Huda Beauty

"Having self-confidence is not about the reality of how other people see you, but what you choose to see and act upon yourself," added Kattan. "This palette allows you to tap into all sides of your personality and represents your naughty side while also celebrating the fearlessness and confidence everyone deserves to feel."

You only need to wait a little bit longer to pick up the eyeshadow palette. Shop Naughty Nude when it arrives on Nov. 1 by visiting HudaBeauty.com, or find it at Sephora on the same day.

