Everybody has that one thing that makes or breaks their daily hair routine. It might be a glossy finishing spraying spray or a holy grail hair tie, but for many natural hair girlies, it’s our baby hairs — aka the shorter strands that line the edge of our hairline. Whether you opt for delicate swirls, extravagant swoops, or intricate patterns, this final step is always the key to tying your hairstyle together for a polished finish. However, executing these designs isn’t always an easy task. Not only is it difficult to make your swoops stay in place all day, but there’s also the worry of product build-up, frizziness, and ensuring that you’re not damaging these fragile strands. It takes a lot of trial and error, so if you struggle in this area, you’re not alone. That’s why TZR has tapped two celebrity hairstylists to share their tips on how to style baby hairs.

Ahead, Cheryl Bergamy and Coree Moreno share their expert knowledge on prepping, styling, and customizing your baby hairs to better help you find a look that’s right for you. Plus, they spill the details on their go-to product recommendations and tips that’ll revolutionize your hair care routine.

How To Prep Your Baby Hairs

Both Bergamy and Moreno agree that styling your baby hairs starts with clean edges. “Product buildup can hinder the creation of a smooth, sleek finish,” says Moreno. So, ensure that you’re not experiencing any flaking or scalp residue. Additionally, Bergamy says that applying a lightweight moisturizer or oil can help keep the hair soft and easy to manage. She recommends the ultra-hydrating Contents Skin & Scalp Conditioning Cream or plain jojoba oil.

Then comes the time to assemble your edges arsenal. “It’s important to use the right tools,” says Bergamy. She suggests picking up a small edge brush (Pro tip: you can also use a toothbrush) and a fine tooth comb. “Make sure the bristles on the brush are very fine,” says Bergamy. “If [they] are too hard, you may pull out your edges as the hairs around the perimeter of your face are very delicate.” Pattern’s Edge Tool is a great option with a three-in-one design that features a brush, comb, and pointed parting end.

When it comes to products, everyone's hair responds to formulas differently, so Bergamy says to assess your hair type and your preferred hold. However, you should be looking in the realm of gels, pomades, and styling creams. She recommends Eco Styler Gel for a light hold and Got2b Ultra Glued Gel for thicker, coarser hair types that need something more heavy-duty.

How Do You Go About Styling Your Edges?

Now that your hair is clean and products are on hand, there are two main avenues of styling. Bergamy starts by smoothing gel or pomade onto the edges. “Don’t overdo it,” she says. “Use a small amount of product to avoid flaking or a sticky finish.” Then, she softly swoops the edges into a pattern with the brush. The final look depends on your tastes or the style you’re trying to achieve. For extra precision, she notes that the small teeth of the comb can help secure unruly hairs into place.

Alternatively, before applying gel, Moreno uses a small flat iron like ghd's new Mini Styler to curl the hairs away from the face. “Each curl should have a defined shape and direction,” says Moreno. Once finished, he applies a small amount of gel to these strands and follows the shape of the curls with a brush. For extra hold, he says to use a styling spritz or hairspray. TRESemmé’s Extra Hold Hair Spray will always be a top pick, or a cool shot of air from a blow dryer can help set the hairs.

No matter which route you’ve taken, Bergamy says to lock in the swirls by tying a satin scarf around the perimeter of the head for up to 10 minutes. To finish, she says a shine serum will add that polished sheen. Color Wow’s Pop + Lock Frizz Control + Glossing Serum is perfectly glossy without looking greasy.

Generally, Bergamy emphasizes that you shouldn’t be over-styling these hairs to avoid tension that can lead to breakage. Baby hairs are always a cute addition to your look, but they do require extra attention and care.

How Can You Customize Your Styling Choices?

If you followed the aforementioned tips, there’s no doubt that you’ll get the basics down pat, leaving creative styling as the final step. And there are so many ways to turn your edges into literal art.

“Experiment with different baby hair sections to create a variety of looks, ranging from a longer, more whimsical appearance to a softer, more natural look,” says Moreno. “For a less structured style, you can [even] omit the hairspray or holding spray, [and leave the curls bouncing and free.]”

Bergamy recommends starting with pattern play to test variations of waves, zigzags, or shapes. You can even coordinate your edges with a unique motif in your outfit, like a heart or a star. She also is a fan of spicing up your simple swoops with accessories like decorative clips or sticker rhinestones to throw in an element of glitz and glamour. To add even more excitement to your look, she says you can find rainbow-colored edge controls that create a bold and striking contrast to your hair color. Imagine the fun of customizing the shades based on holidays or special events.

The bottom line is that your hair offers more creativity than you’d think, so if a goal for this year was to experiment with beauty, start small with the swoops and swirls of your baby hairs.

