One of Drunk Elephant's most popular categories is about to get another addition. Prepare to meet Drunk Elephant's new E-Rase Milki Micellar Water: A milky, ceramide-enriched cleanser arriving on the mega-popular beauty brand's website July 1. And while Drunk Elephant has no shortage of fan-favorite cleansers in its repertoire, this one is different — unlike traditional face washes, you won't have to rinse off the creamy micellar water once you splash it on.

Which means you can pat on a cotton round of the $28 cleanser whenever your skin feels weighed down during the day. Even though E-Rase is extremely gentle — Drunk Elephant notes it can be used on the eye and lip areas — it's still powerful enough to whisk away makeup, grime, and bacteria.

So, how does it work? Think of it like a micellar water with an added dose of skincare power, courtesy of Drunk Elephant. A blend of micelles, surfactants, and emollients function at the heart of E-Rase, and do the job of capturing pollutants on your face. Ceramides and vitamin E are the reason "Milki" is right in the name — that mix gives E-Rase its creamier, comfortable texture. Then, Drunk Elephant went ahead and layered in vitamin-rich plant oils, such as its signature marula and sweet almond, allowing the cleanser to double as a lightweight hydrator.

Courtesy of Drunk Elephant

All together, this easy-to-use formula has multiple uses: You can swap out your regular nighttime cleanser for it, or layer it in as a double-cleansing step. Since it has a pH of 5.0, you can also dab E-Rase on to balance irritated skin; like the rest of the Drunk Elephant line, the cleansing water was made to reinforce your skin's natural barrier, rather than strip it away.

And since this is a Drunk Elephant launch, clean beauty enthusiasts will enjoy E-Rase's formula, too. The micellar water is specifically made without essential oils, silicones, sulfates, added fragrance, and PEGs, a list that expands the brand's already established Suspicious 6.

You only have to wait just a little bit longer before you can snag it for yourself. The E-Rase Milki Micellar Water arrives July 1, and will be available on DrunkElephant.com, Sephora.com, and in-store at the beauty retailer.

