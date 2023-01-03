(Nails)
Hit 2023 out of the park.
Hypnotizing, iridescent, holographic nails have blown up on social media this winter, and are still going strong in the new year. The biggest selling point of this design is its versatility — it works with any color, accent, and nail shape. Ahead, nine entrancing holographic nail ideas to try now.
No shade to a classic white tip French manicure, but if you want to start 2023 with a bang, try this holographic version. Using nail stickers, simply affix one to the top of each nail and it file down to fit your shape.