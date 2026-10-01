For Hailee Steinfeld, Fragrance Is A Time Capsule

Every scent evokes an emotion. In Scent Stories, TZR asks tastemakers, celebrities, and industry insiders to share the stories behind the smells of their past and present.

Between an award-winning acting career, running the successful newsletter Beau Society, and becoming a first-time mom, Hailee Steinfeld has a full plate. And when your iCal is consistently jam-packed, it’s easy to get caught up in your schedule and gloss over the little slices of joy that add to your day. Making these tiny mood-boosting moments more of a priority is the inspiration behind Estée Lauder’s new fragrance, Glimmer, an ambery-floral gourmand scent. The relatable concept is what drew Steinfeld to signing on as campaign star.

“I loved the idea of a glimmer because I think we all have these tiny moments throughout the day that can completely change our mood. I put so much emphasis on these tiny little pockets of joy in my day-to-day life that can so easily be just brushed over,” the actor tells The Zoe Report. “I’m a very sentimental person, so I love anything that connects emotion to a sensory experience.”

What made this role so special was that it also marked Steinfeld’s return to music. She recorded a cover of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” for the campaign spot. “It was such an amazing experience bringing it to life and being a part of something so big and so special, and getting to sing in the campaign was incredibly special to me,” she shares. “It felt like a really personal way to tell a story with fragrance, and I love that.”

Ahead, Steinfeld shares the scent memories she holds closest.

Courtesy of Estée Lauder

The Glimmers In Her Life

“Oh my gosh, there are so many. My daughter laughing is probably number one right now. I would say my dogs losing their mind when I walk through the door, my husband making me laugh, especially when I absolutely do not feel like laughing. Oh, God, what else? A really good workout, a cup of tea at the perfect temperature, and honestly, music. I feel like there are certain songs that can change my entire mood in three minutes.”

How She Likes To Wear Glimmer

“I love fragrance when it feels a little unexpected, but I guess, is it unexpected if it's just an everyday part of your routine? I'll put it on before I get dressed, even if I'm just home for the day. I love that feeling of getting ready for yourself even when nobody is going to see you. I feel like that can set the tone for the day that you want to have. And then obviously, before dinner or going out, I will add a little more.

This fragrance feels very me. It's feminine and warm. I am very mood-driven as well, but I feel like it's somehow that perfect cherry on top of any look I'm going for, any feeling I want to feel, and any vibe I'm setting out for that day or night. So it's the perfect finishing touch for me.”

The Role Fragrance Plays In Her Life

“Fragrance is like a time capsule, and that’s the role it plays in my life. I've become extra aware of it in the last few months, where I’ve smelled something and have been completely catapulted to another time.

I've been thinking so much about this with Glimmer and through my newsletter, Beau Society. I've talked to so many readers about scent memories and experiences that have a correlation to a strong scent.

Scent can just teleport you to a different age or being with a certain person. So I think that's what makes fragrance so emotional.”

Courtesy of Estée Lauder

Her Earliest Scent Memory

“The very first that pops into my mind is my mom's perfume. I think it’s probably the most powerful one because you don't even realize that those memories and those ties are being created when you're so little. But I can distinctly remember my mom, and I still see her do it now, that putting on her fragrance is her final step before, ‘I'm about to walk out of the room and take on the world in whatever capacity.’ Watching my mom get ready has always seemed like such a fabulous thing to me; doing her hair, doing her makeup, getting dressed, and then running back into her bathroom just to spritz on her perfume.

But I had a moment the other day where I was blowing up a splash pad for my daughter. I was totally frustrated by it because it wasn't happening as quickly as I wanted it to. When it did fill up with air, and that smell of that plastic pool toy came to life, it took me back to childhood. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I'm about to play colors in the pool with my brother and my dad.’ Maybe that's so random, but that scent was distinct thing. And that was summer, that was pool days, that was family, that was friends, that was sunshine and being outside; it all came back to me.”

The Scent Of Joy

“I would say it smells like being outside in the sunshine and having nowhere to be.”

The Scent Of Comfort

“Comfort smells like a really beautiful home at nighttime with soft lighting, clean sheets on the bed, your favorite people around, and the smell of some really yummy food cooking in the oven.”

The Scent Of Hope

“Hope would be something fresh. I'm looking outside, and it’s been raining on and off. So it’s like the smell of the ground after it rains.”

The Scent Of Nostalgia

“I would say my mom's perfume, apparently, a splash pad, and maybe sunscreen. There are certain summer smells that take me back to being a kid, and sunscreen is for sure up there as well.”