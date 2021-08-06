(Back to Basics)
This Lightweight Antioxidant Oil Can Moisturize Without Clogging Pores
Meet grapeseed oil.
With new products, brands, and categories popping up every day, beauty can be a bit overwhelming. Back to Basics is our rudimentary beauty series that serves as your crash course on the science behind some of the best formulations in the game.
If you find yourself overwhelmed by the world of buzzy skin care oils, know that you’re not alone. With new “It” ingredients popping up every few months — from rosehip oil for its acne-healing properties to CBD oil getting incorporated into just about everything — it’s hard to keep up, let alone know exactly which oils will support your specific skin care needs.
The truth is, not all oils are created equal, and not all of them are universally beneficial for all skin types. However, there are a few lightweight and non-comedogenic options (read: won’t clog up your pores and cause breakouts) that boast plenty of benefits that the skin — whether dry or oily — craves. A seldom talked about option that you definitely shouldn’t sleep on (but, rather, should sleep with)? Grapeseed oil.
As the name suggests, grapeseed oil is, simply, the oil extracted from the seeds of grapes—typically those leftover from the winemaking process (very cool). Also known as Vitis vinifera, it’s lightweight by nature yet an effective moisturizer that packs in quite the punch in terms of benefits.
As a moisturizing ingredient, grapeseed oil is technically considered an emollient, meaning it forms a protective layer over the skin to trap in moisture. However, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick, it’s been shown to have occlusive (which creates a barrier between your skin and the air) and humectant (which draws moisture to the top layer of the skin) properties, too. “Many oils, including grapeseed, serve to lock in existing moisture, but grapeseed can also hydrate,” she says.
But the benefits don’t stop there. “Grapeseed oil contains a high amount of fatty acids and vitamin E, which is why it’s used in a lot of moisturizers and facial creams,” says Dr. Shuting Hu, cosmetic chemist and founder of skin care brand Acaderma. “Naturally, it’s an antioxidant that will help reduce any signs of aging, sun spots, fine lines, or wrinkles. Its other benefits include anti-inflammation, increasing collagen production, reducing hyperpigmentation, evening out the skin tone and texture, and preventing free-radical damage.” In short, it’s a powerhouse jack of all trades — which is why you’ll find it formulated into all sorts of products, from body oils to facial serums and cleansers.
How To Use Grapeseed Oil
How you use grapeseed oil will depend on the type of product you’re using, as well as the other ingredients in its formulation. However, a once-per-day application is typically all you’ll need, at least when it comes to your face. David Petrillo, cosmetic chemist and founder of Perfect Image, is especially a fan of using it at night in serum-form, right before applying a moisturizer. “This will help retain hydration in your skin while you sleep, as well as improve its tone and texture,” he says. “Nonetheless, grapeseed oil can also be used in the daytime since it doesn’t increase your risk of skin damage as opposed to a retinol.”
It’s a highly versatile ingredient that Dr. Hu says can be effective both as a standalone ingredient in pure form or combined with other ingredients. She recommends using it in tandem with hydrating oils like avocado, coconut, and jojoba oil, while Dr. Garshick recommends formulas that pair it with other antioxidants to help boost its free radical-fighting prowess. Petrillo says that combining it with essential oils like lavender or frankincense can have a skin-softening effect, while tea tree oil, witch hazel, or rose water can up its acne-fighting benefits.
While it generally plays nice with most ingredients, Dr. Hu doesn’t recommend using it with salicylic and glycolic acids or any harsh detergents or cleansers, as this could potentially dry out the skin. Petrillo also advises against mixing it with lemon or orange essential oils, which may irritate the skin or cause a negative reaction.
Who Is A Good Candidate For Grapeseed Oil?
According to Dr. Hu, grapeseed oil can benefit any skin type since it’s rich in vitamin E and other antioxidants. “This will help strengthen the skin’s barrier and reduce the amount of water loss that can naturally happen within the skin,” she says. However, because it’s lightweight and non-comedogenic, it’s an especially great pick for those with oily or acne-prone skin who may not be able to indulge in other oils without spawning a nasty breakout. “For those who have acne-prone skin, it can help reduce any inflammation, redness, and irritation that you might be experiencing,” she adds.
Dr. Garshick also recommends grapeseed oil to anyone looking to minimize the appearance of signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. And because its antioxidant properties help defend against UV damage, it can be beneficial to anyone looking to prevent these signs of premature aging and photodamage, too — just don’t treat it as a replacement for your SPF.
Overall, because it has no known side effects, Dr. Hu recommends its use for all skin types and tones. “It’s a great natural skin care ingredient that offers a ton of incredible benefits to your skin,” she says.
Ahead, check out eight standout grapeseed oil products for the body and face that are great for introducing this versatile ingredient into your routine.
We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
This lightweight moisturizer is perfect for everyday use, especially during hot summer months. Formulated with gentle oils like jojoba and grapeseed, it's packed with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and keeps the skin hydrated and balanced. Plus, it contains aloe vera to soothe irritation and calm redness. The best part of all? The brand upcycles its grapeseed oil from byproducts of the juicing and wine industry.
If you’re looking to soften while you snooze, Dr. Hu recommends reaching for this overnight oil from SheaMoisture. “It contains a blend of coconut oil and coconut milk to help soften and smooth the skin while also incorporating grapeseed oil, which can help hydrate while also delivering antioxidant benefits,” she says. It also contains fair trade shea butter to deliver moisture, vitamins, and minerals to the skin and acacia Senegal to seal it all in.
This multipurpose body oil from Klur combines a number of nutrient-rich oils — organic hemp seed, avocado, and, of course, grapeseed — to replenish nutrients to the skin and protect against moisture loss. It also has the loveliest earthy floral scent thanks to neroli orange blossom, Bulgarian rose, and French lavender essential oils.
Dr. Hu is also a fan of this facial oil, which is absolutely brimming with seed oils (including grapeseed) to deliver antioxidant benefits to the skin. “It can help to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while boosting hydration, as it also contains omega-3 fatty acids,” she says. Plus, it’s non-comedogenic, so you can count on it to not clog your pores.
Gently remove a full face of makeup, dirt, and oil with this non-stripping oil cleanser from PCA Skin. Powdered by grapeseed and sweet almond oils, it nourishes with fatty acids and provides antioxidant benefits as it washes away the day’s grime. Plus, it contains tocopherol for an added hydrating antioxidant boost.
Often neglected in traditional skin care routines, your derrière deserves as much love as the rest of your skin. Try reaching for this body (err, booty) oil, which is formulated specifically for this region. It’s powered by grapeseed oil to keep the skin hydrated and supple, while caffeine helps to firm and encourage collagen production, keeping your bum in tip-top condition.
Dr. Garshick is a fan of this rich moisturizer that combines a combination of oils like avocado and grapeseed, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and shea butter for a skin-quenching, barrier-boosting effect. “It’ll deliver a boost of instant hydration to your skin while stimulating collagen production, releasing antioxidants, and plumping the skin from the inside out,” she says. “The hyaluronic acid draws in moisture and retains it throughout the day, so your skin will easily stay hydrated.”
Looking to keep things simple? Petrillo recommends reaching for this bottle of pure, cold-pressed grapeseed oil. “This one is great for a multitude of beauty purposes, from moisturizing dry skin to massaging into the scalp for healthy hair benefits,” he says. “In its most natural form — without any additives or toxic ingredients — grapeseed oil can work wonders for all skin types.”