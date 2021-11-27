As the ultimate intersection of playful minimalism and luxury, Glossier’s lineup is an ideal choice for gifting the beauty lovers in your life. This year, the brand’s holiday collection makes gift-giving easier and chicer than ever. With three new limited-edition sets, Glossier’s 2021 holiday collection combines tried-and-true favorites with brand new additions that’ll only be around for the season. Plus, for the first time, Glossier has branched into bath essentials with skin-conditioning bath pods as well as a freshly scented candle — both packaged with the brand’s iconic baby pink color.

Simply put, there’s something for everyone in this collection. The Essential Edit contains some of Glossier’s most-loved skin care and makeup essentials, making it perfect for both the Glossier superfan and intrigued newbie. The kit includes a mini Boy Brow in Clear, the cult-favorite product that makes achieving full, fluffy brows easy, a mini version of the best-selling Milky Jelly Cleanser that helps gently melt off makeup, the lightweight-but-decadent Priming Moisturizer in a mini, a rose-scented Balm Dotcom, and a full-size Lash Slick, a tubing mascara that creates long, defined lashes. Even better, The Essential Edit comes in a sleek, recyclable paper case that makes it easy to take on the go.

Courtesy of Glossier

Check out the limited-edition sets below for all your holiday shopping needs— and maybe nab one for yourself while you’re at it.

The Bath Duo marks Glossier’s foray into bathing essentials. You might be familiar with their Body Hero collection which includes a body wash, body lotion, dry oil, and exfoliating bar, but this new set is specifically intended for the indulgent ritual that is a relaxing bath. Featuring a candle and bath pods scented with orange blossom neroli (the very same fragrance found in Body Hero products), it’s the perfect gift for anyone who appreciates a good self-care moment.

For all your holiday party needs, the Lip Trio in Cranberry is here to serve. The set contains a brand new deep crimson shade in all three of Glossier’s lip formulas: buttery Ultralip, super-shiny Lip Gloss, and matte Generation G. It also comes in an embossed box, so there’s no gift wrap necessary.