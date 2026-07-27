Gap may be a paragon of ‘90s mall culture, but the brand also feels surprisingly now. Sure, much of that can be attributed to incredibly savvy moves like tapping Katseye for an immensely watchable ad and collaborating with Hailey Bieber on a trendy capsule collection. But its core ethos also has something to do with it; descriptors like “laidback,” “effortless,” and “inclusive” are very 2026 — and also intrinsically Gap. So, when the brand decided to return to the beauty space, it made perfect sense to look to its past: Specifically, a reimagination of its iconic fragrance collection.

Launching on July 30, the new collection of Gap Fragrances — which features updates of fan-favorites Dream, Grass, Heaven, and Om, as well as a new scent, Harmony — was designed with today’s scent-lover in mind; someone who prefers a full fragrance wardrobe over a signature, and who loves to layer and personalize. So, while each eau de parfum has its own distinctive profile, they can easily be mixed and matched.

“We’ve modernized Gap’s signature fragrances for the person who grew up with Gap and for those discovering it for the first time,” Mark Breitbard, CEO and President of Gap, said in a brand release. “It’s a deeply personal category and a powerful way for us to connect generations as we continue to evolve the brand.”

The retooled scents were crafted by DSM-Firmenich perfumers Honorine Blanc (who worked on the original fragrances) and Nicole Mancini, who worked in close collaboration with the team at Gap Beauty. “We were rigorous about the technical journey, maintaining the core DNA of the original scents while modernizing the formulations for how people actually wear fragrance today,” Deb Redmond, head of beauty at Gap Inc., said in a brand release. “Gap has always made quality feel within reach. This collection is that same commitment, applied to beauty.”

Gap Fragrances will be available on Gap.com and at Gap stores nationwide. Scroll on to learn more about each scent.

Dream

Grass

Harmony

Heaven

Om