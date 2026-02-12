The snow and slush might say otherwise, but spring is on the horizon. Sure, it’ll be a few weeks until the sun begins to set after 6pm and you’ll be able to get away with wearing one less layer, but the time to start your post-winter beauty routine is now. And what better way to revive your dry skin and hair than adding a few of February 2026’s best new beauty products into your current lineup?

This month’s launches cover all of the common cold weather concerns that you’ve been dealing with since the first wind chill of the season. So if your face is dull and flaky, your skin will drunk up La Roche-Posay’s Hyalu B5 Suractivated Cream. If you’re experiencing redness and irritation, Glow Recipe’s soothing PDRN Repair + Soothe Toner Pads and GM Collin’s Vaskotonic Advanced Serum will provide much-needed relief. For your skin from the neck down, there’s the hydrating Dove Serum + Radiance Body Oil Wash and the decadent Augustinus Bader The Geranium Rose Body Cream. And if you’re experiencing dry, brittle strands, Oribe’s Eternal Curls Polish & Protect Oil and Unlove’s Deep Damage Repair Hydrating Hair Mask will help nourish hair back to health.

Ahead, discover the all of the most exciting skin care, body care, hair care, and makeup launches hitting shelves this month.

February 2026 Skin Care Launches

Best New Eye Cream Guerlain Abeille Royale Youth Repair Eye Care $95 See On Guerlain Thanks to a concentrated blend of repairing honey from three black bees, Guerlain’s eye cream brighten, plumps, and hydrates the eye area, plus works to minimize fine lines and wrinkles.

Best New Moisturizer La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Suractivated Cream $40 See On La Roche-Posay Plump, dewy, and soft skin is possible year-round – with the right moisturizer. That’s exactly where La Roche-Posay’s Hyalu B5 Suractivated Cream comes in. The cream owes its effectiveness to three types of hyaluronic acid, ectoin, and the brand’s thermal spring water.

Best New Toner Glow Recipe PDRN Repair + Soothe Toner Pads $30 See On Sephora Don’t like the word “toner” intimidate you: these pads from Glow Recipe aren’t harsh astringents. Instead, each one is soaked with a serum that contains two types of vegan PDRN, centella, panthenol, adenosine and beta glucan to soothe, hydrate, and plump skin.

Best New Face Mask Rhode Caffeine Reset Sculpting Cream Mask $38 See On Rhode Kickstart tired, dull skin by treating it to Rhode’s sculpting face mask. The caffeine-packed formula depuffs and hydrates for a more radiant complexion.

Best New Soothing Serum GM Collin Vaskotonic Advanced Serum $86 See On GM Collin Comfort red, irritated skin by slathering on GM Collins’ Vaskotonic Advanced Serum. It’s made with a soothing, hydrating, and barrier-strengthening blend of panthenol, allantoin, bacillus ferment, antioxidants, and jojoba and squalane oil.

Best New Neck Treatment Olay Regenerist Face & Neck Lifting Treatment $35 See On Target Part of a collection of products inspired by in-office treatments, Olay’s face and neck treatment is formulated with niacinamide to lift, tighten, and firm sagging skin.

February 2026 Makeup Launches

Best New Concealer Milk Makeup Hydro Grip 12HR Hydrating Gel Stick Concealer $29 See On Sephora The hydrating base of Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip Gel Concealer helps it from creasing and getting cakey with wear. It offer buildable, dewy-finish coverage and comes in 25 shades.

Best New Eyeshadow Palette Byredo Vesuvio Eyeshadow Palette $115 See On Byredo All of your eye makeup looks created with this 18-pan Byredo palette inspired by 18th century Neapolitan paintings will be works of art.

February 2026 Hair Care Launches

Best New Air Dry Cream For Curls Crown Affair The Smoothing Air Dry Hair Styling Cream $38 See On Sephora Crown Affair’s first curl product is a conditioning cream that defines, hydrates, and enhances your natural texture. Use it in lieu of a leave-in and let your hair air dry or you can use it with a diffuser or blow-dryer – your style journey is yours to discover.

Best New Root Lifting Styler Bumble and bumble Thickening High Drama Styling Hair Foam $35 See On Bumble and bumble For hair that’s in need of extra volume, look no further than Bumble and bumble’s root-lifting foam. It’s specifically designed to make thinning hair appear thicker and fuller, and treats each strand at the follicle with antioxidants and peptides to promote ideal conditions for growth.

Best New Hair Oil For Curls Oribe Eternal Curls Polish & Protect Oil $56 See On Sephora This nourishing oil hydrates curls and coils so your natural texture is softer, shinier, and smoother. Apply it to damp or dry hair, or use it as a pre-wash treatment.

Best New Frizz Treatment L'Oréal Paris Ever Pure Iron Sleek Coat $13 See On L'Oréal Paris Frizz doesn’t stand a chance against L’Oréal’s Iron Sleek Coat. When applied to freshly-washed, damp hair, the pre-blow dry treatment helps keep your styles smooth plus protects your color.

Best Style Refresher Living Proof Perfect hair Day Style Refresh Mist $32 See On Living Proof Ride out your last blowout for one more day (no judgement) by spritzing your hair with Living Proof’s refreshing mist. The multitasker smooths frizz and flyaways, boosts shine, and neutralizes odor with or without reshaping your style with a hot tool afterwards.

Best New Repairing Hair Mask Unlove Deep Damage Repair Hydrating Hair Mask $26 See On Unlove This K-beauty hair care brand is known for giving hair a glass-like finish. For strands that need extra TLC in order to achieve that level of shine, Unlove has created this repairing, hydrating hair mask. It’s formulated with keratin, bond technology, panthenol and botanical oils to strengthen hair bonds and maintain moisture.

February 2026 Body Care Launches

Best New Body Oil Wash Dove Serum + Radiance Oil Body Wash $13 See On Walmart Soft, smooth skin starts in the shower, so if your body wash is in need of an upgrade, might we suggest Dove’s latest innovation. Formulated with 50% glycerin serum, the rich, lathering oil cleanses skin while simultaneously replenishing moisture and boosting radiance.

Best New Firming Body Serum Joonbyrd Daydreamer Firming Body Serum $102 See On Joonbyrd Joonbyrd is a new UK-based brand founded by a dermatologist who wants you to treat the skin from your neck down with as much care as your face. The result is a line of products with active ingredients that target specific skin concerns and scents that rival your favorite fine fragrances. The Daydreamer Firming Body serum has a unique gel to oil texture and is infused with a biomimetic peptide-sapphire complex to tackle crepiness, cellulite, wrinkles, and stretch marks, and fine lines.

Best New Body Cream Augustinus Bader The Geranium Rose Body Cream $200 See On Augustinus Bader Treat your weather-worn skin from head to toe with Augustinus Bader’s luxurious body cream. Not only is it powered by the brand’s signature TFC8 complex that helps rejuvenate skin, it now comes in a fresh geranium rose scent.