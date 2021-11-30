Gifting season is in full swing, which surely isn’t a surprise to you —since you’ve landed on this very article, it’s likely that you’re thinking of the perfect gift for that one person in your life who has rather elevated and expensive taste. Look no further than unique expensive perfume gifts for said person or persons. Since everyone’s taste in fragrance is wildly different, you’d think it best to play it as safe by finding a universally loved scent that looks as luxurious as it smells — but when gifting perfume, the more personalized you can get, the better.

Take the guesswork out of investing in a luxury fragrance for a loved by honing in on their scent profile — do they prefer sweet gourmand scents or do they lean more woody and musky? The luxury perfume market is exclusive but vast so choose one that reminds you of whomever you’re shopping for. Do they love all things feminine? Enter, Parfums de Marly’s Delina Exclusif. Or, if they’re the “too cool for school” type who’s unafraid to be bold, Tom Ford’s F*cking Fabulous will do the trick.

To get you going on your search, scroll down for 15 of the best luxury perfumes on the market, from industry mainstays like Le Labo’s Santal 33, a classic, TikTok’s favorite Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540, and Rihanna’s rumored go-to scent Love Don’t Be Shy by Killian — all luxuriously expensive but totally worth it.

