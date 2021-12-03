Standing Appointment is our review series that investigates the best new and notable cosmetic procedures in the aesthetics space and determines whether or not they are worth trying for yourself. This week, we tested the Inmode Evoke chin sculpting treatment.

I would be lying if I said that I feel totally confident in my skin, even now as a newly 26-year-old. Self-love is something I’m still working on as an adult, but I’ve come to realize that there will always be things about myself that I don’t particularly love. Appearance-wise, one of my major insecurities is my squarish meets rounded jawline that often appears like a double chin in photos (of course, probably something that only I notice). So, when I heard about Joanna Vargas’ new Evoke Face Booster treatment for chin sculpting, I jumped on it.

Honestly, I would test out just about any procedure at the celebrity facialist’s chic Midtown Manhattan studio (her clients include Naomi Watts and Julianne Moore, NBD). She does make some of my all-time favorite skin care products, after all. Therefore, I knew I was in good hands when I decided to try the non-invasive procedure. For this new first-of-its-kind hands-free device (which can be offered as an add-on to Vargas’ signature Forever Facial, or alone), you can do an attachment on the cheeks together or the chin alone — I opted for the latter. Below, see a photo of my chin before getting the treatment.

Before the Evoke treatment Kelsey Stewart before the Evoke treatment

Vargas explains that since even with younger folks (like myself) can lose elasticity in the chin area, this treatment is ideally suited to sculpting and toning and is safe to use for all ages and skin tones. So how does it work? “Radiofrequency is a combination of heat plus electric current, and it does two things,” she says. First, Vargas reveals that it pushes your collagen fibers back together, as they tend to spread as one gets older. Additionally, it stimulates collagen production (the fiber-like protein that gives your skin that taut bounce). “If you do the treatment in a series, it stimulates collagen production at quite a high rate — close to 20% increase in collagen production,” the expert says, adding that such a high percentage is pretty unprecedented in the world of aesthetics.

As for the benefits, Vargas say that, “You’re going to see the skin in that area tighten completely — like if you have a bit of a double chin or a loss of elasticity right under the chin area, it’s going to dramatically tighten the area.” Spoiler: She’s 100% right.

What Happens During The Evoke Face Booster Treatment?

At her studio, a licensed esthetician will administer the non-invasive (read: no needles) treatment over the course of three weeks, with each session lasting 30 minutes.

“What really makes this particular technology special is that with normal radiofrequency you have an esthetician perform the treatment by hand, and the skin has to be heated to at least 42 degrees Celcius in order for the treatment time to begin,” Vargas explains. Because it's traditionally done manually, she says you’ll normally get a 10 minute treatment time per section of your face on average. “This [first-ever] hands-free device allows us to target those two main areas of the face [if you decide to treat both the chin and jawline], and we can do it up to half an hour or 40 minutes.” Simply put, this new technology allows for an expert to put on the gear and allow it to work its magic for a longer amount of time as opposed to performing the procedure by hand.

And although you can see tightening after just one treatment, “We encourage people to do it in a series because I try to stay away from making people feel like anything is a miracle,” says Vargas. Three is the recommended starting point, but you can undergo multiple sessions.

I had my first out of three treatments at the end of September, where I sat with the (somewhat humorous-looking, as shown below) chin strap on for 30 minutes. Before putting on the strap, conduction gel was applied under my chin. Once it was turned on, it felt pretty hot the whole time, but it wasn’t unbearable by any means. The gear itself was slightly uncomfortable, but you can choose to put a towel behind your head to support your neck.

During Treatment

After my first appointment, I noticed my chin area looked a bit more toned and sculpted, but nothing too crazy. During the second appointment, which took place the following week, the chin sculpting tool is used following the studio’s signature Forever Facial, which can give you even better results (since, like the Evoke Face Booster, this $400 facial uses radio frequency and controlled heat to tighten, tone, and sculpt). After this luxe experience, my skin looked so glowy and smooth. As for my chin, I could start to see the tightening improve.

Finally, the last treatment was just a 30-minute treatment with the chin strap — while going back and forth from checking my emails and scrolling through TikTok, of course.

What Are The Typical Results?

Ok, the question you’re all wondering: How long does it take to see the final results? Well, when you do radiofrequency in general, Vargas says you’re kicking off a cycle of collagen production, so with one treatment, you’ll have all of that stimulation over the next weeks. “And when you do it in a series, it’s over the course of a month or two that you’ll see it get better and better looking.” In other words, you’ll notice the area become tighter, sculpted, and more toned.

Ahead, a photo 10 days after my last treatment. As you can see, my chin looks less square while also being more sculpted and toned. Plus, I also don’t have any sort of double chin. Not to mention, the area underneath my chin appears to be a lot tighter now as well.

After the third Evoke Face Booster treatment After The Last Treatment

What Does The Evoke Face Booster Cost?

Price-wise, it’s $200 for a half-hour, $400 for an hour, and $600 for 90 minutes. Ultimately, you can decide how long you would like to do this treatment, and again, it’s recommended to undergo three treatments each a week apart for the best results. However, it’s totally up to you how many appointments you book. Following your sessions, Vargas recommends maintaining the area treated to extend and keep up the results for as long as possible. “You either get the series once a year, or you maintain throughout the year and every few months get a booster.”

What Is The Aftercare Like?

At home, there are a few things you can do to prolong your newly sculpted chin. For starters, Vargas suggests religiously applying sunscreen. “Sun is a major reason why we do lose elasticity in the skin, so sunscreen every day is important.” Plus, she says using retinol at night also boosts the body’s ability to create collagen. “I also recommend to people that when you’re doing your nighttime and morning skin care routine that you try to do a face massage — even a hand over hand upwards massage on the chin area stimulates circulation and collagen production.”

All in all, I’m very pleased with the results from the Evoke Face Booster. Over the past two months, I’ve felt more confident in photos than I ever have before, and I’m already planning on scheduling another appointment in fall 2022. Not sure if this is for you? Like any treatment, you’ll fill out a form prior and the experts will decide what’s best for your skin and overall health. But if you’re curious about trying a non-invasive option for skin tightening, I can’t recommend this treatment enough.